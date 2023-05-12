Monte Vista Middle School Team 9 was the second place overall team at the 11th annual San Joaquin County Math Tournament for seventh and eighth grade students held last Saturday at the San Joaquin County Office of Education.
This year’s tournament featured 33 teams from 17 schools across the county.
Questa Elementary School Team 21 finished in third with Jefferson School Team 8 took fourth place and Cordes Elementary Team 5 taking fifth place.
Every year a few students receive a perfect or nearly perfect score with these students recognized as the highest-scoring individuals. This year there are 24 highest-scoring individuals.
The tournament helps schools promote excellence in math, raise student test scores, increase self-esteem, develop problem-solving skills, and sharpen cooperative skills in a competitive environment.
Perfect scores:
• Chetan Aditya Reddy Kach, Altamont Elementary
• Elson Philip, Altamont Elementary
• Prerana Manekar, Altamont Elementary
• Siridyuthi Krovvidi, EPIC Academy
• Gavin Dueltgen, Jefferson School
• Arav Adlakha, Cordes Elementary
• Rishinath Poosarla, Cordes Elementary
• Mantavya Gautam, Monte Vista Middle and South/West Park Elementary
• Shreya Mahendran, Monte Vista Middle and South/West Park Elementary
• Wengenn Liao, Monte Vista Middle and South/West Park Elementary
• Naga Sandeep Chitalapati, Questa Elementary
• Siddharth Krishna, Questa Elementary
• Theresa Jiang, Sierra Middle School
• Timothy Solomon Park, Sierra Middle School
Near perfect scores
• Paul Luo, Jefferson School
• Samuel Pasumarthy, Jefferson School
• Ridhima Seelam, Cordes Elementary
• Aiden Toman-Sager, Millswood Middle School
• Christian Huerta, Millswood Middle School
• Eashan Cherukuri, Monte Vista Middle School
• Soumika Chitturi, Questa Elementary
• Shrinidhi Ivaturi, RiverIsland Tech Academy
• Agnee Deva Singha, Sierra Middle School
• Haramrit Singh Bal, Wicklund Elementary
