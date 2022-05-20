The team from Monte Vista Middle School is the champion for the seventh- and eighth-grade division of the San Joaquin County Office of Education 10th Annual County Math Tournament, held May 7 at the San Joaquin County Office of Education.
A total of 95 students on 17 teams from 11 schools registered to compete. The winning team from Monte Vista Middle School included Goonj Gautam, Sarah Syed, Shreeya Subramani, Eashan Cherukuri and Wengenn Liao.
Mountain House schools claimed the other four of the top five spots, including Wicklund Elementary Team 7, second; Cordes Elementary Team 2, third; Wicklund Elementary Team 15, fourth; and Altamont Elementary Team 8, fifth.
Every year a few students receive a perfect or nearly perfect score and are recognized as the highest-scoring individuals. This year there are 19 highest-scoring individuals, including 11 from Lammersville School District and two each from Tracy Unified and Jefferson school districts.
The tournament helps schools promote excellence in math, raise student test scores, increase student self-esteem, develop problem-solving skills, and hone cooperative skills in a competitive environment.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
SJCOE 10th Annual Math Tournament
Top Teams
1st: Monte Vista Middle School (Team 10), Tracy Unified School District
2nd: Wicklund Elementary (Team 7), Lammersville Unified School District
3rd: Julius Cordes Elementary (Team 2), Lammersville Unified School District
4th: Wicklund Elementary (Team 15), Lammersville Unified School District
5th: Altamont Elementary (Team 8), Lammersville Unified School District
Highest Scoring Individuals
Lammersville Unified School District
Joshua Cheruku, Altamont Elementary
Prerana Manekar, Altamont Elementary
Saanvi Banerjee, Bethany Elementary
Saket Ganti, Bethany Elementary
Jathin Battepati, Cordes Elementary
Ridhima Seelam, Cordes Elementary
Lohitha Kesapragada, Cordes Elementary
Sukanya Dhiman, Hansen Elementary
Dhruv Gupta, Hansen Elementary
Haramrit Bal, Wicklund Elementary
Rishan Sabarjit Rajeswaran, Wicklund Elementary
Jefferson Elementary School District
Surya Shreeiith, Traina Elementary
Shiv Kanishk Jonnalagudda, Traina Elementary
Tracy Unified School District
Wengenn Liao, Monte Vista Middle
Isaac Liu, Monte Vista Middle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.