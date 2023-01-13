Rain will continue through the weekend into the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday as another storm system targets California.
The National Weather Service is forecasting rain and gusting winds arriving Friday after 10 a.m. in the Tracy area.
A large cyclone off the coast of California will steer another “atmospheric river” on Saturday to the north, parallel to the West Coast. Areas in Northern California and northward to the Coastal Pacific Northwest will see the heaviest rainfall.
Tracy will see high temperatures in the mid-50s with rain falling through Monday. Partly sunny skies and a chance of rain is called for Tuesday and Wednesday.
On Tuesday the Tracy City Council unanimously voted to ratify a proclamation confirming the existence of a local emergency related to the severe winter storm.
The most recent storm brought 1.59 inches of rain to Tracy since last Friday as measured by the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network monitoring station in west Tracy, bringing the season total to 9.19 inches.
The National Weather Service Advanced Hydraulic Prediction Service forecast the San Joaquin River will reach 23.6 feet by 7 a.m. on Monday at the monitoring station near Airport Road southeast of Tracy.
The Action Stage, the level reached where the NWS or a partner/user needs to take some type of mitigation action in preparation for possible significant hydrologic activity is 24.5 feet. Flood stage for the river is 29 feet as measured at the Airport Way station.
The city still has self-serve sandbags available for residents at the Boyd Service Center, 520 North Tracy Boulevard at Gate 1. There is a limit of 10 bags per resident.
San Joaquin County office of Emergency services have sandbags available for county residents at several locations including South San Joaquin County Fire Authority Station 93, 1400 W. Durham Ferry Road and the Mountain House Fire District station at 911 Tradition Street in Mountain House.
A list of currently closed roads throughout the county can be found at county public works https://www.sjgov.org/department/pwk
