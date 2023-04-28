Tracy’s rules for cannabis businesses are about to change again as city officials seek a way to streamline a system that has resulted in continued delays for businesses that are ready to open.
On April 18 the Tracy City Council tried to sort out the multiple levels of review that cannabis businesses have been subjected to, with one key holdup being the federal background checks that the city had previously required as part of the local approval process, and another being the number of people within a business that must undergo background checks.
Though the council did not vote on the matter, council members agreed that the Tracy Muncipal Code as it applies to background checks must be revised.
In their report to the council, Tracy Police Lt. Miguel Contreras and consultant Matt Eaton, cannabis compliance manager with Hdl Companies, reported that about half of the companies that have applied for and obtained cannabis business permits with the city already meet the state requirements to open up their shops.
However, federal background checks, which require Live Scan fingerprinting that interfaces with a nationwide database, still aren’t complete. While cannabis is legal in California and other states, use and possession of cannabis products is still a federal crime.
“To date we have not been able to successfully obtain a Live Scan approval for any of the clients we are currently working with,” Eaton said. “The FBI has not accepted any, and has continuously suggested change. Every time we make the change they suggest other changes.”
Meanwhile, city officials and Hdl found that requirements to get a State of California permit align with most of the city’s requirements.
“Hcl conducts a pretty robust background,” Tracy Police Chief Sekou Millington said. “In a sense it can actually be more robust than a Live Scan itself, is what we’ve discovered. The initial intent was to have that highest level. We recognize that we’re not going to get that (federal) approval, and so we’re looking at a path forward.”
Eaton said that his company has found many other databases that are suitable for background checks aside from Live Scan.
“In lieu of that, what Hdl does is we conduct data mining searches using proprietary software that searches over 200 million databases nationwide,” he said, adding that the system checks state and national crime records and databases, including federal, state and local courts, departments of corrections, bank records, departments of motor vehicles, plus professional certification and licensing organizations, just to name a few.
Also at issue is how many people in each company must undergo background checks. The city’s existing ordinance states that anyone with 5% ownership, plus company officers, must be checked, though the standard to get a state permit is that anyone with a 20% or more ownership stake, plus company officers, be checked.
Michelle Trew, co-owner of Tracy Cannabis Collective, which plans to open at 85 E. 10th St., said her company has met those thresholds in both scenarios.
“We at Tracy Cannabis Collective have already passed three background checks. The Hdl one mentioned. We have passed our DCC (Department of Cannabis Control) and the Live Scan through them. We have also passed the Bureau of Security Investigative Services, DOJ and FBI checks. We have also met the threshold that the city has required by having anybody 5% or more be checked. All of ours, down to the 5%, have been checked and have passed.”
Joseph Devlin of Altamont Wellness, 239 W. 11th St., said much of the process of opening that dispensary has been ongoing since September 2020.
“We have our conditional use permit. We have our state license. We have our building permit, and we are about 3 weeks away from completing construction,” he told the council. “We put a lot of money, hundreds of thousands of dollars, into this effort. It’s an effort that we felt was going to be a little bit of a sprint at first when we started running this and it turned into more of a marathon, and at times it felt like a marathon with a moving finish line.”
Though the council took no action last week, it is expected to revisit the issue on Tuesday once the consultant and city staff have a new resolution for the council to vote on.
“I want to make sure not just a handful has an opportunity, but that everyone that has made it through this process and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on this process has a real fighting chance to be successful,” Mayor Nancy Young said. “I need to know what steps we would need to actually clear to get these businesses open.”
The city has approved a total of 17 cannabis business permits, including 11 dispensaries and six other types of businesses. So far 12 of those businesses have applied for conditional use permits. Eight have been approved, one denied, and three await planning commission review. Of the eight that have been approved for CUPs, five have their state licenses, including one delivery-only dispensary.
On the one permit that was denied, the main concern was its proximity to youth-oriented businesses downtown. Even among those that were approved for downtown, other downtown businesses raised concerns that too many dispensaries were concentrated in a small area.
On April 12 the Tracy Planning Commission approved a resolution that will further restrict where dispensaries can go. The resolution first names the types of youth-oriented centers that would require a 600-foot buffer, effectively expanding that definition to include more types of businesses and activities.
The city would also require 600-foot buffers between cannabis businesses themselves, and 50-foot buffers between cannabis dispensaries and residential areas.
That effectively blocks out most of the city, aside from industrial areas, with only a few corridors -- such as 11th Street and parts of Sixth Street, as well as Grant Line Road at the Tracy Marketplace shopping center, which includes Wal Mart and Costco – available for cannabis businesses.
Assistant Director of Development Bill Dean noted that the new rules on buffer zones would apply only to new applications, and would not apply to those businesses that already have their local cannabis business permit.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.