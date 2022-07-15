Editor,
We would like to provide “the rest of the story” on the introduction to Prologis, written by Donna Baker and published in your Friday, July 1, edition of the Tracy Press. While we don’t dispute the information that Ms. Baker has provided, we want to make the Tracy community aware of the ongoing traffic problems associated with the Prologis Development located on Hansen Road south of the I-205 overpass.
Specifically, the Lammersville community located north of the I-205 overpass has experienced severe traffic problems associated with the Prologis development over the last 5 years, and Prologis is only 30% built out. The interim county solution was to create a partial one-way on Hansen Road north of I-205. Unfortunately, we continue to have semi and big box trucks using our rural residential road even though it is posted as a no truck route. Vehicles driven by warehouse employees and others are speeding, passing in no pass zones, and going the wrong way on Hansen Road.
The one-way, northbound Hansen Road over the overpass has created a severe traffic hazard. Because trucks and others are illegally going the wrong way over the overpass, and it is a blind rise, northbound traffic on Hansen Road over the I-205 overpass is in danger of being in a head-on collision.
We have made the Board of Supervisors aware of our concerns about this situation, and they have not yet taken any action to fix it.
We advise the Tracy Community to use extreme caution if they choose to go northbound on Hansen Road at the I-205 overpass because of the dangerous situation it presents. We encourage Prologis, the City of Tracy and San Joaquin County to support and immediately pursue the complete Hansen Road closure at the I-205 overpass.
Dale and Pat Brandes, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.