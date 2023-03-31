Craig Cauwels and James Noah are well into their craft brewing adventure with Morgan Territory Brewing, Tracy’s local brewery on MacArthur Drive.
Their latest stop is sure to inspire their future endeavors into the world of beer-making. Last week the local brewery was named Brewery of the Year at the California Craft Brewers Cup awards ceremony on March 21 at the Crest Theatre in Sacramento.
The Brewers Cup awards were the highlight of the California Craft Beer Summit, a 4-day conference hosted by the California Craft Brewers Association at the Safe Credit Union Convention Center, March 19 to 22, that included a trade show, seminars and a day of legislative advocacy at the State Capitol, not to mention food and beer tastings and pairings.
Cauwels said that with more than 1,300 entries across 83 categories – featuring ales, porters, stouts, lagers, pilseners, and wide range of other styles – Morgan Territory claimed medals for eight of its beers, the top medal count among all of the 191 breweries at the event.
“Within California I think it’s probably the top competition, in terms of statewide, the number of entries they get. Other national competitions have more entries,” said Cauwels, who has been a partner in the brewery since the previous incarnation of the business, Schooner’s Grille and Brewery in Antioch, starting in 2014.
He added that the award affirms that the brewery’s partners and brewers are at the top of their craft. He noted that the local brewery is always proud of its product, but the state award is a big confidence boost for everyone involved in the business.
“You think it tastes good but you want to get a professional opinion, so you’re not in your own echo chamber, and that can happen in a lot of breweries,” he said.
“It’s validation that what you’re doing, all the hard work that you put into the brewery, purging gaps of air, the long days to make sure the beer is taken care of, you’re doing it for something and it’s recognized as a high-quality beer.”
He and his partners at Schooner’s also won Brewery of the Year in 2014 at the California State Fair, and in 2019 Morgan Territory was Brewer of the Year at the State Fair 3 years after opening the Tracy brewery, and renaming it for the regional preserve just east of Mount Diablo, on May 13, 2016.
Noah, the Head Brewer at Morgan Territory, learned his craft at the U.C. Davis Brewing Program, and said that the award is validation of his continuing education in beer-making.
“It gives you the drive to continue to do well. It’s easy to get jaded and start to give up and just get the job done. You see that what you’re doing is working and now you want to keep going and continue to provide that quality to the people.”
The beers that won medals at the Brewers Cup last week are a combination of old and new beers produced at the Tracy business. They include:
• Gold, UK Strong Ales – “Old Diablo,” a British style Barley Wine Ale. “A personal favorite of mine,” Cauwels said, describing it as a “sipping beer.”
• Gold, Bocks – “Lubricator,” a German-style Doppelbock.
• Gold, Imperial or Double India Pale Ale – “Menace to Sobriety,” a triple IPA.
• Silver, Baltic Style Porter – “Dark Reckoning,” a beer that has won numerous awards in previous national and international competition.
• Silver, Herb and Spice Beer – “Tipping Point,” one of their newest beers, flavored with spruce tips, a botanical that is traditional to Scandinavia.
• Bronze, Bocks – “Big Bock Energy,” a traditional German-style Bock.
• Bronze, Flavored Malt Beverage – “Burst Seltzer-Blood Orange,” another new style for the local brewery
• Bronze, American-Style Sour Ale – “Glorious-Er Passion Fruit,” a modified version of their “Glorious” guava-flavored beer.
Somewhere in the company archive is a record of how many different styles of beer the brewers at Morgan Territory have created. The board in the tasting room showed 11 beers on tap as of last week, and it’s a rotating list, with old favorites always on the list and new beers joining the lineup on a regular basis. They’ll brew 20 to 30 different beers in a year.
“Once every month or two we get to have a fun, random recipe that we’ve come up with and see how it goes,” Noah said.
Cauwels said that this is the nature of a craft brewery, which keeps customers and brewers alike interested in what comes next.
“I like that hybrid. I like knowing I have a safe place to go once I get there, in terms of a style that I like, but then I can venture out and try new stuff. As a brewer I like that as well. I like the challenge of constantly perfecting a beer, but there’s also the excitement of something you’ve never done before.”
Noah said that coming up with unique recipes is what makes his job interesting. He said that he always experiments and plays with flavors, but others in the shop need to be as confident as he is with his product before they’ll commit to a 1,000-gallon batch of a new beer.
“It can range at that point to more current trendy styles that we’ll roll out with, or we as brewers, we get excited about traditional styles or more old-world styles. Like, I’ve had an itch to make an English strong ale. The next opportunity I have I’m going to push sales to let me do it.”
Aside from the prestige of winning top awards, the staff at the local brewery appreciate that conferences and contests are their opportunity to network with other brewing professionals and gain insights on how to improve and help others improve. Win or lose, the judges’ comments on their beers are something they can always take home.
“For us the notes are just as important as the medals, so we understand what certified judges are picking up in our beers when they’re tasting it blind,” Cauwels said, adding that exchange of information among professional brewers is remarkably open.
“If you are at a brewery and the brewer is present and you’re trying the beer, ‘This is amazing! How do you do it?’ They’ll give you advice on how their hopping is going and what hops they use and that kind of stuff.”
Noah added, “There’s definitely a mutual respect among most all profession brewers. Sharing the tips that have gotten their beers to improve to hopefully help everybody.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.