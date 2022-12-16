Editor,
To paraphrase O’Henry, “It’s a sad day in Tracy since the mighty council has struck out.”
Tuesday night I watched with shock, incredulity, sadness and yes, disgust as the MOST qualified council member was not selected to become Mayor Pro Tem. After many residents came forward to verbally show their support and the reasons why Councilmember Dan Arriola should become Mayor Pro Tem. And, after Mayor Nancy Young gave a thorough and eloquent explanation of her reasoning and strong support, the other members of the council simply didn’t seem to care.
It seemed to me that immaturity, petulance, and ego all got in the way of selecting the most qualified person. Don’t take my word for it, review the recording of the meeting, or check out his record at “Dan Arriola for City Council – On the Issues.”
Council Member Arriola has pushed for and implemented programs and legislation that help to improve the quality of life for all members of the Tracy Community. He has proven over and over that he's here for us.
The new Mayor Pro Tem has developed no tangible programs or legislation to show that the community comes first. It seemed the primary qualification was showing up for photo opportunities (oh excuse me, “community events”).
The new council is off to a rocky start if they cannot put their own personal agendas to the side to put Tracy first. Which, oddly, they’ve all said over and over. “I’m here for the Community”. Tuesday night put question to that statement.
As a citizen of Tracy for over 40 years, I hope they prove me wrong. I’m not putting any money on it.
Robin Cole, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.