Mother’s Day remembrance for Tracy Press icon

Mother’s Day is coming up Sunday, and while my mother is no longer with us to receive a box of candy or a basket of flowers. It is, however, certainly appropriate to be reminded of her lasting contributions to our family, the Tracy Press and our community.
Laura Elizabeth Matthews was born Jan. 1, 1900, in Lake Crystal, Minn., and lived the last 53 years of her life in Tracy before her death at the age of 94 on March 27, 1995.
She grew up in Lake Crystal, located in southern Minnesota, which in those days was almost entirely a community populated by families of Welsh heritage. Her maiden name was Thomas, a solid Welsh name. Her father owned a farm and also was an auto dealer and Gamble Store owner for a while.
My mom attended Hamlin University in St. Paul and then earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Minnesota. She taught history in the Iron Range of Minnesota, and in Pleasantville, New York, and LeGrande, Oregon.
It was in LeGrande that she was seated next to Harvey Matthews, business manager of the LeGrande Evening Observer, at the luncheon welcoming new teachers. It was the start of their romance, and they were married in 1927.
Three years later, they moved to Ontario in Southern California, where their two sons, Tom and Sam, were born.
The family moved to Tracy in 1937, when my dad tried his hand in operating a men’s and boys’ clothing store. His energetic personality and interest in making contact with others in downtown Tracy didn’t lend itself to staying put in a store, and he closed the business in 1939, jumping at the opportunity to join the staff of the Tracy Press as reporter and ad salesman. He soon became manager of the Press and in 1943 purchased the weekly newspaper and its commercial printing business from Henry Hull, the long-time owner.
It was during World War II, when employees were scarce, so my mother helped with bookkeeping at the Press and also taught classes for children of migrant farm workers at old Central School on Central Avenue. She also was a substitute teacher at the original West Park School.
In the years immediately following World War II as Southern Pacific’s operations expanded and farming made a major resurgence, the local economy boomed. To keep up, the Press needed a larger building and new equipment. My folks leased a new building that contractor Ben Engstrand constructed on A Street and in 1949 equipped it with a new typesetting equipment and printing press.
When the time came on April 8, 1949, for a grand opening of the new facilities, my dad wasn’t present. Early that morning he died of a heart attack at our home on Wall Street.
My mother suddenly became publisher of the Tracy Press, and decided to continue in that unanticipated role. She had multiple opportunities to sell the Press, but she wanted to keep it in the family. It was a gutsy decision for a one-time history teacher, and a woman to boot.
As publisher, she wasn’t a figure-head, but on the job every weekday, working in finances and with Bertha Richards and sharing other managing duties with Roy Miller, who was hired as general manager. At that time, the Press added a second edition and started carrier delivery.
My mom was active in the community, too. She was the first woman to be elected to the board of the recently opened Tracy Community Memorial Hospital, and with Jane Buchanan of the Tracy Inn Dress Shop, one of the first two women to be elected to the board of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce.
In 1952, she went to the Republican National Convention with a friend as an observer, giving her support to Dwight Eisenhower as Republican nominee for president (instead of Ohio Sen. Robert Taft) and California Gov. Earl Warren for Eisenhower’s GOP vice presidential running mate (nosed out by Richard Nixon, whom she felt was disloyal to Warren).
When not working at the Press and taking part in community organizations and activities, she enjoyed playing bridge with friends and also golf with the nine-hole “Happy Hackers” at the new Tracy Golf and Country Club. After a round of golf, she didn’t hesitate to roll dice for liquid refreshments with fellow golfers Leone Sousa and Anthea Wells.
She was a charter member of the Tracy Soroptimist Club and member of Republican Women and the First Presbyterian Church.
Yes, Laura Matthews was fully involved at the Press and in our town, and as a homemaker, but she also loved to travel. She took trips to a number of foreign destinations with the National Newspaper Association, interviewing kings, presidents and prime ministers along the way. She always wrote reports of her travels for the Press.
My brother Tom and I joined our mother as Press co-publishers in 1957 after returning from college and military service, and she continued her day-to-day involvement until fully retiring six years later.
As I write down her many interests and activities for this column, I renew my realization of just what an interesting and brave woman Laura Elizabeth Matthews was. Happy Mother’s Day, mom.
• Contact Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.