I was driving down the street and looked over and saw two little boys lying face down on the pavement on top of their bicycles. I knew right away there was something wrong. I made a quick turn into the parking lot and jumped out of the van.
They looked up from the ground and I asked them if they were OK and they said they had just crashed. They appeared to be around 9 or 10. I asked them if could get up. They said they were okay and picked up their bicycles and themselves very slowly. I looked at them to see if there were any scratches. I then told them to go home and tell their parents. They got on their bicycles and rode back across the street.
The other day I was in one of my favorite places ever, the 99-Cent store. As always I went into the store to pick up a bottle of dishwashing liquid, an 18 count carton of eggs and a gallon of milk. About a $5-and-some-change bill. The 99 Cent store is now the $1.25 cent store.
As I was pushing my very heavy $78 cart out of the store it was unwieldy and I tried to navigate the cart by pushing it off the curb. Well, when that happened, I lost control of the cart which had; among the many items, three cases of water. The entire cart tipped over and all of its unnecessary purchases spilled out.
At first I just stared at the cart frustrated. As I was bending down to pick up the still very heavy cart I saw this little girl running, about 9 years old, saying “Ma’am can I help you?” I was so happy to see her. Then a few seconds later her older brother came, about 10, and helped me right the cart.
The three of us managed to pick up all of my purchases. I told them how much I appreciated their kindness and thanked them profusely. They just said you are welcome and skipped back to their car.
I was kind to those kids on the bicycles and some kids were kind to me with my grocery cart. It was a full-circle moment. Acts of kindness should be something we do in front of and for our children so they can not only see but experience the feelings that kindness creates.
Being kind to each other now more than ever is necessary. We should give our children a quick thumbs up, a head nod or a smile when we see them. Even as you read this, you may smile remembering a moment when someone was kind for no other reason than to be kind.
Our children have been pushed and pulled in so many directions in the past two years. The ability to spend the time with them to check in and let them see you and you see them is an act of kindness. Even if the communication is nonverbal the kindness vibe emanates.
As adults we need to take a good hard look at our lives and see what we bring to the table. Remember to ask if you would like you as a friend. We should lay the groundwork for our children to thrive and believe they can do anything with a lot of patience, diligence to the completion and a welcoming personality.
The little kids that helped me with the cart bring a smile to my face even now. Unconditional and unsolicited kindness is good for the spirit.
“When we practice kindness either to other people or towards ourselves we can experience positive mental and physical changes through lowering stress levels and increasing the body’s production of feel-good hormones such as dopamine, oxytocin and serotonin,” said Andy Thornton, Cognitive, Behavioral Hypnotherapist.
“Being kind helps boost the immune system, reduce blood pressure and reduce stress and anxiety. The great thing is that it isn’t difficult to be kind.”.
• Yolande Barial is a Tracy resident and mother. Her column appears monthly in the Tracy Press. Comments can be sent to tpletters@tracypress.com.
