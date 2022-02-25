February is Black History Month. This is the month when black people share their history to the community at large. It is the time when we not only honor those who came before we also celebrate those who are now paving the path for the next generation.
We respect the ancestors for doing the work for us that got them killed. We stand behind and sometimes in front of those who are in the trenches fighting for the very same thing our ancestors fought for many years ago. They want to reclaim their dignity. To be able to take care of our families, love our children, participate in society unencumbered and enjoy our life. If we don’t learn from our past we will repeat it. And if we would just open our eyes, ears and more importantly our hearts, we would see that history is being repeated.
I saw this video on the news. There was a group of kids in the mall sitting down which leads me to believe that they knew each other or knew of each other. In the video, you can see one boy get up and then get in the face of the other boy. The other kids were just there. No one seemed to be to upset they were egging the soon-to-be fight on.
Then one boy pushed another and then the other boy pushes back and then I see two police officers come running and pushed one boy out of the way and had him sit on the couch. The other boy was pushed to the ground, knee to the neck and to the back and then handcuffed. No questions, no de-escalation - nothing.
The white kid appeared to be concerned for the black kid laying on the ground handcuffed and humiliated and stood up over the kid in handcuffs him as if to say I am sorry. This is history repeating itself over and over and over and over again. My black sons deserve to be able to disagree and be allowed to sit on the couch just like yours.
Our children are being traumatized and our community is also. As we honor those that came before we are reminded that our children are our future. Children are to be trained up in how to live and when they are old, they will not forget the training. As parents we teach our children to say please and thank you and then we hope and pray that they come home.
Black history stands as a reminder to all that all people should be respected and their history is to be told. There are many African Proverbs that I have read lately and one that I have seen written in different ways reads Until the Lion tells his story, the tale of the Hunt will always glorify the Hunter. What this means to me is that a story is never complete until we hear from both sides.
• Yolande Barial is a Tracy resident and mother. Her column appears monthly in the Tracy Press. Comments can be sent to tpletters@tracypress.com.
