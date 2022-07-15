My mother came from a mother who believed that children should be seen and not heard. I’m a daughter who came from a mother who believed that children should be seen and not heard. As I am now a mother, I believe that children should be seen and heard respectfully.
She is about four years old, long curly hair, caramel colored skin, still clinging onto her dad’s leg as she looks doe eyed at the other adults speaking to her in high pitch baby sounds. She is adorable.
As soon as she becomes comfortable in her new space, she releases the hold on her father’s leg and the little diva emerges. Any child that she perceives as younger than her means that she instantly becomes the boss. She puts her hand on her hip and begins to tell the brown sugar baby with the pacifier what to do as she holds her hands and guides the baby in her wobbly walking.
This sugar baby understands without words that this is a hierarchy that must be respected and allows the boss to run the space in which they both stand. The boss has a language that can only be described as neither English or Spanish as she lives in both worlds and the baby then understands and complies.
This relationship works until the baby decides she wants to go in different direction and then we have struggle. The wobbly baby stands her ground by refusing to move when pulled. She maintains the tight grip on the pacifier and looks defiantly at the boss and whines and shakes her head no. The baby recognizes her power, and the boss comes to the same realization. The boss and the baby are now equal in this relationship which bridges the gap in communication towards a path of unity.
He just looked at me and never smiled nor responded to my high pitch greetings. Adorable and stoic as he held onto his father’s leg refusing to let go. As time went by and the environment became familiar; he remained silent peering up at me listening but not engaging until he saw a friend his age. Once they locked eyes, he released the hold, ran over to his friend, and giggled. Each little boy put their heads together and bounced away to continue their private repartee enjoying each other’s company without my interference.
There is a push and pull to any relationship. Each child is unique. Whether they talk or not, they need to be seen; their space respected and their voices heard, respectfully.
• Yolande Barial is a Tracy resident and mother. Her column appears monthly in the Tracy Press. Comments can be sent to tpletters@tracypress.com.
