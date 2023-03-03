I was watching the NAACP Image Awards and Dwayne Wade and his wife accepted the President’s Award for their work in the community. In his acceptance, Wade thanked the NAACP and then spoke directly to his daughter.
As excerpted from an article on ENews Wade said, “Zaya, as your father all I've wanted to do was get it right."
"Thank you for showing me that there's more than just one way to communicate effectively. You've taught me that communication with my mouth isn't enough. I have to also communicate with my two ears and my two eyes."
"Zaya, you've made me a better human just simply by being who you were born to be: Our baby girl, Zaya Wade."
This moment was powerful. It was emblematic of how we should communicate with our children. We have to see them. We have to hear them and communicate in the way that they can believe. We must tell them publicly that they are somebody and we must stand in the gap for them until they can stand on their own.
Communicating effectively publicly does not have to be on a stage, however it should be communicated in public where others can not only hear but see you express that this child that you love is worthy. This can be proclaimed in a family setting, with friends or wherever appropriate. We should strive to grow into a better parent. Our communication styles should be different for each child. Remembering that each one was born alone. Genetically they may or may not share genes; each is chromosomally unique. Let's not compare our children to each other or to their friends.
When they see you and you see them, each should have a sense memory of security, of warmth and of acceptance. Our love is not predicated on what they do, but on who they are. Our responsibility as parents is to mold them into men and women who can take care of themselves: who can pay their bills, who can manage some disappointment, who can push through something tough, whose heart is open to possibilities and differences and whose inner being seeks to be better and do better in whatever path they choose.
We need to communicate to our children that elders are to be respected, that seats for them are sacred, that having a dream is a must and the ability to attain the rainbow is a possibility. Let them try new things and ask questions. Sit with them when possible and if not possible listen with your whole self. Multitasking during these times should not be done. Hug them and speak life into them. They will never forget it and neither will you.
Admittedly this can be hard. Parenting can be hard. So, when it gets hard, I challenge you to breathe deeply and communicate acceptance with your eyes and your ears - I love you. Remind yourself when they were babies. When they had that baby smell and you kissed their feet, tickled them as they emitted the baby giggly laugh, acted amazed when they made some sound through spit bubbles, we sang when they could not and we clapped when they clapped. We see them and they see us.
Communication with our children should create in us a desire to get it right.
• Yolande Barial is a Tracy resident and mother. Her column appears monthly in the Tracy Press. Comments can be sent to tpletters@tracypress.com.
