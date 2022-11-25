My daughter called me to ask me to review an essay that she had written for a college history class. After she sent it to me and I read it. My first thought was, “Wow! She asked ME for advice. Go mom!” My second thought, I had questions. Who was the speaker? What era was being referenced? What is the definition of certain words? She replied blowing out air and halfway rolling her eyes on FaceTime. She was frustrated and unbeknownst to her about to be in trouble by me.
Then she said what I have come to find out is not a rare retort for todays’ young students: “The professor knows what I am talking about.” All I could say in response to this statement was, “What?” I then continued with, “Yes, the professor does indeed know the subject; however, she wants to know if you know the subject. Your assignment is to write your essay as if you are writing it to someone who does not know the back story.”
I then sent the paper back with questions and comments and asked her to re-work her paper and take some time and deliver a well-thought out and crafted essay. The essay was okay. However it could be better.
As I relayed this discussion that I had with my daughter to my neighbor and later a friend, they had the same OMGeee moment. Each told me that their child had also once proclaimed that the teacher knows what they are writing about, so why do they need to explain! Many of us are not aware that some of our children lack the basic skills, until something like this comes to the fore.
Parenting is not all of the time but more than all of the time. Totally prepared parenting does not exist. We only know what we know when we know it and then when we know it, we are called to act. Now more than ever parents, must engage with children so that we can spot their weaknesses. Once we see that there is a need, we must become the advocate for our child.
How? We have to be active in our school’s community and active with our children’s teachers; which I was. So how did I miss that my child needed help in drafting a simple college essay that spoke to her knowledge of the basic facts? I missed it because I never thought to ask. I thought, she’s in school, she never asked me for help and I didn’t receive a request from any teacher to speak to me about my daughter. I missed it because I was so busy making sure my children had a safe and welcoming home and did their homework, that the last thing that was on my mind was asking questions.
As we become better parents we should pass along lessons learned to those beginning the parenting journey. Your child’s teacher should not just say that your child is a pleasure to have in the class, is a good listener or contributes in the conversation. We must ask the hard questions of our children and their teachers.
After our discussion, she proceeded to re-work her essay and after several iterations. It was a much better essay. She received a 96/100 for this essay and she was beaming with pride. She took the critique and learned from it.
• Yolande Barial is a Tracy resident and mother. Her column appears monthly in the Tracy Press. Comments can be sent to tpletters@tracypress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.