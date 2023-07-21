I remember when we were younger, we were told by our parents to go outside and play. And we were so excited to go outside and find something to do. We would ride bikes, go to the park, play dodgeball, play cards or just sit and talk. We were outside where we were in control.
We didn't realize at the time that being outside is where healing can occur. Did our parents realize that? Probably not. However, they did know the importance of face-to-face interactions, of play and of course of pushing kids out the door so the parent can get some quiet time for themselves. We now call this quiet time self-care.
In my neighborhood all kids were outside – after the homework was done or when you got back from church - outside was the place. There was no need for a sign that reads “Slow - Children at Play” because it was always the case that children were at play – back in the day.
Today kids play differently – more individually and less laughter. Many of them were impacted by COVID’s isolation, the constant pinging sound and blinking lights of a television, computer monitor and/or cell phone. Strobe lights have been known to cause flicker vertigo which can cause disorientation, nausea, rapid blinking, rapid eye movement, and muscle rigidity.
Even though these symptoms are temporary they are disorienting to the degree that in many movie theaters a disclaimer is on the screen warning the viewer of the blinking lights and the possible reactions. Do we have this warning on any of the devices for our children who spend countless hours staring at screens and playing games?
Kids may never know the benefits of being outdoors if we as parents don't insist on it.
All of us need to be outside breathing in fresh air, listening to the sound of water flowing down a stream and chirping birds and hearing sounds of scurrying animals while walking or sitting which are beneficial to our mental state. Being outside reduces stress and anger, helps promote relaxation, improves self-esteem and physical health and allows our skin to absorb the much-needed Vitamin D naturally.
Being outside is effective; there is something to being forced to play. Play causes the imagination to soar, and the imagination is the ability to see or learn something in such a way that it creates a positive feeling that children want to experience again and again. Our children’s lives are overstimulated, and nature can help reduce that stimulation and make room for them to just play.
• Yolande Barial is a Tracy resident and mother. Her column appears monthly in the Tracy Press. Comments can be sent to tpletters@tracypress.com.
