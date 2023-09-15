I am sure by now you have seen the commercial for the shoes that you can slip your foot into, hands-free. One of the benefits advertised is that you do not have to struggle with children to tie their shoes. My first two thoughts when I heard this were, “Is this a good thing for our children, and what is the skill required to tie shoes?” The mom in me did a little reading and found out some interesting facts about memory.
Working memory serves as an encoding and retrieval processor of long-term memory and stores it through various categorical models or systems (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Memory). These categories are procedural and declarative. Procedural memory allows us to ride a bike, write with a pen/pencil and tie shoes. Once this action is learned, you do not need to consciously remind yourself of how the process works.
“Procedural memories form when connections are made between synapses, the gaps at the end of a neuron that allow signals to pass. The more frequently an action is performed, the more often signals are sent through those same synapses. Over time, these synaptic routes become stronger and the actions themselves become unconscious and automatic” (https://blog.decathlon.in/articles/3-easy-ways-to-tie-your-shoelace). Declarative memory is when you consciously remember something like when an assignment is due or when is the next doctor appointment.
There is nothing easy about life. Tying shoes teaches them to think through their next steps to achieve the perfect bow. There are several different types of shoelace designs. Types of designs: Standard Knot, Bunny ears, Circle Method, Alternative Straight-Lace Method, Lattice Method, Tying the Bow, Straight-Lace Method and "Magic Fingers" or “Ian Knot” Technique. Each shoelace design reflects the personality of the child. There are many videos with step-by-step instructions on how to tie shoes and the varied types of tied shoes.
During this process of learning to tie shoes, our children learn sequencing and motor skills, bilateral hand and hand-eye coordination, and how to focus attention to complete a task. By giving our children an easy way out we deprive them of this learned skill. Like the butterfly struggling to emerge from its chrysalis – the survival is in the struggle - if you help the butterfly by peeling back his covering, the butterfly will not thrive – if it does not die immediately, it will simply exist with some kind of dysfunction and then die.
There is nothing more exciting for this mom than to watch when kids get it. When they finally realize that they know how to do something because they have practiced it over and over and over again to the point that they no longer have to think about it – is amazing. The more frequently an action is performed, the more often signals are sent through those same synapses. Over time, these synaptic routes become stronger and the actions themselves become unconscious and automatic (https://www.verywellmind.com/what-is-procedural-memory-2795478#). In our zeal to give our children more than our parents could give us; we are without awareness, removing the ability to develop their procedural and declarative memory.
• Yolande Barial is a Tracy resident and mother. Her column appears monthly in the Tracy Press. Comments can be sent to tpletters@tracypress.com.
