2022 is here. The past year was consumed with so much drama and uncertainty for all walks of society. We have been affected, effected and infected with 19, Delta and Omicron viruses which now appear to be as common as the flu. Adults are fighting and debating their personal preferences, their freedoms of speech and their freedom for some peoples’ right to bear arms, their rights to be right regardless of the impact and their rudeness in the face of decency. Our children have watched the many variations of indecent behavior by those who are charged to protect them and they are confused.
I struggle to write this piece because of the personal losses that many of us have experienced as we have consoled so many over the last few months of 2021. The loss of parents, sisters, aunts and uncles, children, friends, coworkers and passersby – death and change is in our midst. Our children watch how we manage pain and loss and by so doing they learn how they should or should not unconsciously incorporate the lesson into their inner core.
As adults, we can get caught up into our own feelings and neglect the ones watching. Our children did not ask to be present and of course have no say so, really, in their lives until they are able to take care of themselves. Taking care to some is after graduating from high school or college and for others it is never.
Either way this constant barrage of indescribable change is traumatic. Whether the trauma is expressed or not, it is inside them forever. There are many traumatic events that can overwhelm our children like serious accidents, life threatening illness, sudden or violent loss of loved ones, natural disasters, terrorism, community, and school violence. Each one of these events has happened over the last few years and has affected the entire planet.
Our children are depressed, they are anxious, they isolate and some begin to experiment with drugs and alcohol. Not having the correct words or actions to express their discontent, they go to the place where their feelings are honored over and over – the electronic handheld brightly lit phone -- for validation.
We must get the daily imbedded trauma out of our children’s lives. They watch us as we make the choice and wonder what really will we do to protect them in 2022? Can the choice be a “carve out” for our children; one where we take a pause and vote for our children’s future. Take the shot and the booster, stop fearing the other and realize that the earth we inhabit is all we have. We must believe for their future, so that ‘22 the number that symbolizes a sense of balance and inner harmony, comes to live again in their lives.
• Yolande Barial is a Tracy resident and mother. Her column appears monthly in the Tracy Press. Comments can be sent to tpletters@tracypress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.