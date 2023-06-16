Sonora Smart Dodd first thought of a day to celebrate her father (William Jackson Scott) after listening to a sermon honoring women on Mother’s Day. Dodd’s father raised her and her five brothers as a single dad after their mother died in childbirth. The year was 1910. Dodd and her siblings were so grateful for what their father had sacrificed for them that she wanted him and all fathers or father figures to be honored. In 1972, Father’s Day became a national holiday which is celebrated on the third Sunday in June.
Father's Day is this Sunday. What are you going to do to honor the father, uncle, nephew, friend, brother, grandfather or the memory of the man who loved you unconditionally? Think about what moves the father in your life and give him that. What is his idea of downtime? Is it going for a walk, going fishing or just sitting in the backyard while his family waits on him hand and foot with the smell of charcoal and cooking ribs swirling in the air? Does he listen to music, like gardening or enjoy the intricacies of tinkering with a vintage car? Remember that this is his day not our day.
Father’s Day was started because a daughter wanted to honor her father. He had shown her that the impossible is possible, that scary is only scary until your turn on the light, that less sometimes is more, and dreaming is a must. We are all born with billions of neurons that are not yet connected.
“Neurons (also called neurones or nerve cells) are the fundamental units of the brain and nervous system, the cells responsible for receiving sensory input from the external world, for sending motor commands to our muscles, and for transforming and relaying the electrical signals at every step in between. More than that, their interactions define who we are as people,” - The University of Queensland, Queensland Brain Institute.
The more positive the experience the stronger the neurons connect between synapses. These connections contribute to the child’s ability to thrive in their family, community, and culture. The father does the heavy lifting in the family and this lift is to be honored. A father figure in the life of the child or the adult can steer them in the direction of doing their best. Mothers encourage your children to honor their fathers in a manner that the father will like.
Fathered children grow up to be responsible adults, and responsible adults will run the world responsibly. Parenting can be all-consuming; however, the joys of children delivering hand drawn Father’s Day cards makes it all better.
Children, honor your father for who he is and not for who you want him to be; as he has done for you, over and over and over again. Father has loved you in spite of yourself and on this day, we honor him.
• Yolande Barial is a Tracy resident and mother. Her column appears monthly in the Tracy Press. Comments can be sent to tpletters@tracypress.com.
