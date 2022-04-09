“Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never break me” is an adage that has been around since 1862. It was meant to help children who are bullied have something to say as a retort to the person who is bullying them. It is meant to empower them at a time when they are being belittled publicly.
This saying can assuage the pain for a few minutes, however, if the bullying continues and over time, there can be harm. The ability to speak with clarity is guided by the tongue and scripture describes the tongue as a two-edged sword. The blade is sharpened on both sides which inflicts pain more intensely and immediate. The tongue’s blade is sharpened on both sides and when delivered with distaste, sarcasm and hate can cause death; of the body and the spirit. Words may not break your bones, but they can break your body.
Our words as a nation are harsh, corrosive and dripping with criticism. Harsh words hurt to the marrow of our bones and are on blast from every social media connection that our children can touch. We teach them that they can be anything they want and yet when they see adults bully other adults for their individual expression of who they are they wonder, should they try?
Young people are easily triggered because the adults in their lives, in the media or in government are easily triggered. Adults who lack impulse control speak before they understand how they feel. Our society produces young people who do the same, with some pretty dire consequences. We have adults who deny facts, are offended by a look, are unwilling to respect spaces, are unable to sacrifice for the good of another and consistently justify this bad behavior. My question is, what do we think our children will do?
How will they live their lives and will they receive education which allows them to take care of not only themselves, but the seniors in the world? Real soon, many of us will be seniors and are we confident that we are preparing our caregivers to give or are we showing them to take?
Sticks and stones may not break your bones; but words sharpened, yes words will hurt you.
• Yolande Barial is a Tracy resident and mother. Her column appears monthly in the Tracy Press. Comments can be sent to tpletters@tracypress.com.
