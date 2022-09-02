I was at the park a few days ago just hanging out and doing what my mom used to love to do – watch people. She would whisper too loud her inappropriate comments as those being watched would be standing within hearing distance. As a child/adult of any age, I would be totally embarrassed and apologize to the person that was the subject of the inappropriate comments.
She would then continue with the comments and ask the questions that only your best friend should ask. She would then blather on and on, telling the story about what me, my sister or my brothers had done that was similar or not, to what the hearer had done. I would then find myself backing slowly away from the encounter and reverting back into whatever age I was when mom’s novella occurred.
So here we go, sitting in the park at the festival – time waits for no one. Here I am with my 27- and 23-year-old sons, 20-year-old daughter, my nephew, 14, my brother and his wife; my sister-in- law. We had walked the entire venue, purchased a few unique items and eaten some unhealthy yet delicious foods from the food trucks.
The weather was hot, the sun peeking out every now and then from the clouds heavy with water threatening to release it at any moment. The temperature was in the 90s with high humidity and muggy – just enough to make you sweat a little but not enough to pass out. There were dogs of all breeds walking around on leashes with too much sniffing around peoples’ feet and eating whatever was dropped on the ground. I am always very irritated by this because as my mother would say everybody does not like your dog. I look at the human holding the leash; purse my lips and glance up at the human and quickly look away. The leashed dog immediately is retracted and pulled away. Thank you.
I look over and see my sons looking at me in the manner that I am so used to looking at my mother. I ignore them. My brother is telling me his knees hurt and I am interested! He and I begin to have the discussion about how we use to be able to fill in the blank back in the day and then give each other tips on whether to use Bengay or soak in Epsom salts and my nephew looks up from his iPhone where he is playing yet one of his many games; long enough to roll his eyes.
My sister-in-law has begun to tell my daughter some story about how back in the day she could rock those jeans and how since the birth of her sons she can no longer wear a size 2. My daughter smiles the smile of a child who has heard this story way too many times.
I look over and I see a young girl lean over and pull out the cutest baby -- too-small-to-be-outside in the park with all these germs -- from the stroller, kiss it and sit down on the blanket. I immediately looked at my middle son, he silently moved his head no. I jumped up to walk over to a space that I was not invited into, to see the baby. I lean down and say to the mom whose baby is dressed in a powder blue onesie what a pretty baby. She says it’s a girl. I said oh, my bad – and my mother in me asked in my inside voice why would she put baby blue on a girl? She looks up at me as she read my mind’s question and said to me in her inside voice, “Lady, mind your business.”
I sit down and tell my brother the baby is 3 months old and is a girl not a boy. He begins to tell me some story about someone he knew whose baby was exposed to a friends and family event as an infant and had health complications. My three adult children and his son/my nephew were staring at us. All our combined children announced they were going to walk around.
We are a product of our family upbringing whether we want to admit it or not – one day soon we each will become the parent who irritated us the most. Our kids fortunately will always remind us that we aren’t the perfect parent, but hopefully the parent they still love even if we do to talk way too loud and say too much.
• Yolande Barial is a Tracy resident and mother. Her column appears monthly in the Tracy Press. Comments can be sent to tpletters@tracypress.com.
