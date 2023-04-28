Someone’s son whose skin is like my son’s was shot and killed for having a toy gun, a cell phone, a temper, a broken taillight or for refusing to obey, and our lives changed. Another child was shot for ringing the wrong doorbell, for getting in the wrong car and killed for driving down the wrong driveway.
Children are being slaughtered and their ability to feel safe is eroding. Amidst screams of disbelief, tears and running for safety, there is trauma as our children take breaks from math class to practice shelter in place. Our children are watching and in many cases experiencing other children get shot and killed in real time. We do nothing.
There are more thoughts and prayers than there are actions. We have allowed our children’s world to grow smaller and smaller and still smaller. They are no longer free to experience unsupervised fun as we once did. Some of you can remember leaving your house in the morning and either on your bicycle or walking, not coming back home until the streetlights came on. This was way before cell phones and GPS. This was fun.
Our children’s ability to be curious and to wander is dwindling. All children are all our children. Regardless of race, creed and the story behind the story; children deserve us to protect them so that they can live.
Children activate the fight or flight response so many more times the last several years and that has to affect their ability to function at their peak performance. The impacts of the release of hormones causes adrenaline to course through the body and pupils dilate, trembling occurs, the skin is flushed and the heart beats rapidly. This response is meant to assist us when there is danger but not assist us daily. Over time this daily stress impacts our children, and this stress affects our entire body.
It is not healthy to live in a situation where fear is constant, and the threat of violence is real. This mother worries constantly about her sons and your sons. My heart aches for the child who fears. We need to do better.
• Yolande Barial is a Tracy resident and mother. Her column appears monthly in the Tracy Press. Comments can be sent to tpletters@tracypress.com.
