A 19-year-old Stockton man riding a motorcycle was killed in a head-on collision on Howard Road north of town Wednesday morning.
A news release from the California Highway Patrol said at 5:39 a.m. a 19-year-old man from Stockton was driving a 2001 Acura heading west on Howard Road east of Undine road at about 65 mph while a man riding a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading east on Howard Road east of Undine road at an undetermined speed approaching the driver of the Acura.
The CHP said the Acura at some point turned left across the solid double yellow lines into the path of the man on the motorcycle and they collided head-on.
The impact threw the motorcycle rider from the bike and he landed in a dirt field and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Acura received minor injuries in the collision and refused medical treatment.
The CHP reports the accident is still under investigation and anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Tracy CHP office at (209) 319-4300.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
