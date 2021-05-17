A Tracy man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a Nissan SUV on Schulte Road across from Schulte Memorial Park cemetery Friday afternoon.
The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man on Monday as Paul Green, 40, 0f Tracy.
In a news release from the Tracy Police Department officers responded at 3:43 to a report of a major injury collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle in the intersection of Schulte Road and Joranollo Drive.
All lanes of Schulte Road were closed between Amaretto and South MacArthur drives while the department’s Traffic Safety Unit was called to investigate the crash scene.
Traffic unit officers said a Nissan SUV was travelling north on Joranollo Drive. The SUV made a left turn to head west on Schulte Road where it collided in the intersection with the motorcycle heading east.
The motorcycle came to rest in the middle of the road while the SUV stopped near the sidewalk next to the cemetery.
Police said the investigation was just beginning and they had no estimate on speeds of the vehicles involved.
If anyone witnessed the accident they are asked to contact officer Alberto Perez at 831-6634 or at Alberto.Perez@tracypd.com.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.