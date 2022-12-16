The community of Mountain House celebrated the opening of its first high-tech manufacturing business in town.
Uni Fab Industries Inc. has occupied the 83,000-square-foot building at the southwestern corner of the five-building Mountain Technology Center at the corner of Mustang Way and De Anza Boulevard. Other businesses have moved into the center, which was completed in 2020, but representatives of the Community Services District and San Joaquin County hailed this as a big step in bringing high-tech businesses to the new town.
“This town in growing. We’ve grown 10% in the past year and a lot of people from the Bay Area have started living in Mountain House,” said Harry Dhillon, a member of the CSD board of directors.
He said that the growth, in addition to new homes, also includes apartments at the south end of the community and more retail, including a gas station, market and restaurants at Mountain House Parkway and Grant Line Road.
Dhillon also stressed that while lots of big buildings in the region go toward warehousing or the logistics industry, this is a facility where products are manufactured using high-technology processes.
County Supervisor Robert Rickman added that this signals the next phase of business development of the town, which has been growing steadily since the first homes were built in the early- to mid-2000s and now is adding significant retail and commercial development.
“That means economic development, not just for Mountain House and the south county, but for all of the county of San Joaquin. It’s jobs that we’re talking about. Employment,” Rickman said as he presented a county resolution to Uni Fab President Bud Rogers and owner Paul Hitchcock.
“Your investment of resources in this facility will have a positive impact on our community for years to come,” Rickman told them during the presentation. “This advanced high-tech manufacturing facility and its world-class technology is exactly what was envisioned in the planning of Mountain House and the development of a valuable asset to the local economy and San Joaquin County.”
Rogers said that the move was necessary to handle the company’s expansion as Uni Fab outgrew its Fremont facility. The Mountain House facility is designed to take in sheet metal and with computer-guided lasers, cut intricate patterns into those sheets to create the parts that clients need.
Uni Fab works mostly with the semiconductor, medical, electronics and biotech industries. Rogers noted that Lam Research of Fremont, a semiconductor manufacturer with a global presence, is the company’s biggest customer.
“They have giant warehouse here in Tracy that we ship to,” Rogers said. “We also ship to their facility in Livermore, which is giant, but their corporate headquarters, we’re right next door to them in Fremont.”
Lam Research also has production facilities in Oregon, Ohio, Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan, and Rogers said Uni Fab also has customers in China and Switzerland.
“This is actually going to be the hub for all of those international shipments,” he said. “All of these dock doors here, they will eventually all be labeled for where this product is going.”
David James, Mountain House CSD Community Development Director, said that as the community gets closer to becoming a city he expects businesses looking to expand out of the Bay Area will take notice.
“I think we’ll get into more of a full-court press once we get incorporated,” he said, noting that presently the development process goes through county offices in Stockton. “Eventually we’ll be the first stop. We’ll be able to be much more proactive when it comes to business attraction.”
James Simonelli, Executive Director of the California Metals Coalition, gave a tour of the facility, showing from beginning to end how metal sheets arrive and go into a large laser cutting device that can cut intricate patterns based on detailed plans uploaded into the device.
“The parts, once they’re cut out, whatever is left over goes to the recycler,” he said. “For us it’s a closed loop, somewhere above 99% of the metal is recycled.”
“If I’m programming my boss wants me to use as much of this sheet as possible. Obviously they’re trying to keep as little as possible going back to the recycler.”
Simonelli also explained that the success of a high-tech operation like this is a consistent flow of production.
“You buy as many machines as parts you want to make. If all of these machines are running you’re probably getting your money back for them, so they try to buy just enough machines to keep them busy.”
While the 83,000-square-foot building looks spacious on the inside, Rogers talked about aspects yet to be added, like a paint shop, and he noted that the rows of machines in there now to cut, weld and bend are just enough to get started.
“Nothing makes a piece of equipment look smaller than a giant building. When you see that laser, it really is a big piece of equipment, but in here it looks small.”
The site eventually will employ 150 to 200 people, and Rogers said his company is looking to establish local partnerships with the CSD, and with Delta College and its Mountain House campus.
