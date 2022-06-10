There was a time when Soo-Ahn Kim couldn’t picture herself in a leadership role.
During her years at Mountain House High and also as a member of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps that all changed, and now she’s aiming to become an officer in the U.S. Army.
The recent Mountain House High graduate is on her way to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., which was her top pick after she applied to and was accepted at all five service academies, including the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy.
“I joined the Naval Sea Cadet Corps in 2017 and when I first joined I did not know much about the military. I did not really know much about any of the branches actually, but I was really eager to challenge myself and put myself in a leadership position,” she said.
The San Joaquin Division of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps meets in Stockton, and as a chief petty officer with the group Kim leads about 20 other cadets. She decided that the U.S. Military Academy, whose graduates are commissioned as officers in the U.S. Army, was the most closely aligned with her goals.
“I learned that if you overcome your fear and push yourself into these leadership roles then I was set to learn a lot about competence and character. That’s what inspired me to join any service academy,” she said. “Joining the Sea Cadet Corps was a bit of a challenge but it was also very inspiring for me and I learned so much about teamwork, not just only by myself but also lifting others and supporting others.”
Her older brother, Yeh-Ahn Kim, a 2020 graduate of Mountain House High, is a midshipman at the U.S. Naval Academy, and he motivated Soo-Ahn to join the Sea Cadet Corps. She also developed leadership skills on the Mountain House High varsity water polo and swim teams, and was the school’s club president of the National Honor Society.
“My experience with varsity water polo and swim team help me a lot with resilience, just being diligent in everything you do, not giving up and just being there for a team,” she said.
National Honor Society, learned a lot about organizing others.
She hasn’t settled on a major, but expects to continue on the engineering pathway that she was on in high school.
“I am very open to going into any kind of engineering path that is offered at West Point, but I’d really like to pursue civil engineering or mechanical engineering right now.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
