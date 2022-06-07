The Mountain House High Class of 2022 celebrated their school ohana (family) and their accomplishments and successes, joining together one last time surrounded by family members, friends and faculty in the school’s seventh commencement ceremony Friday evening on the field at The Range.
Senior Jadyn Orji gave the senior class farewell address, thanking faculty and parents for the efforts over the years and noting the struggles some students had.
“This has been a wild four years, hasn’t it? From a spring break that led to a year-and-a-half long break to surviving one of the weirdest senior years yet, to say the least. I’m so honored to be here celebrating this accomplishment with all of you and we should all congratulate each other for what we have overcome,” Orji said.
She commended her fellow classmates for their accomplishments through hardship.
“Although each graduating class will continue to argue about who had it worse with the pandemic, no one can undermine all the adversities we overcame this year and everyone here is so proud of your resilience, your drive and your dedication these past four years.”
LUSD board president Colin Clements welcomed the graduates and offered them “cake” for their achievements.
“My message to each and every one of you is, you are the cake. What you accomplish is the icing,” Clement said.
He told the graduates not to worry if they didn’t have their futures planned yet.
“If you already know you are going to be a seven-layer, red velvet cake with chocolate frosting fantastic. If you still trying to figure it out remember every good baker lets the cake cool a little bit before they apply the icing.”
Principal Ben Fobert spoke to his seniors on their 180th and last day of school.
“In the past several years our world seems to have been turned upside down and the world is in turmoil. World-wide pandemic, wars and rumors of war, natural disasters, political strife, riots, homelessness, violence in schools and so many other problems in our world -- how can a graduate of Mountain House High School go out into the world to combat these events and be part of the solution?,” Fobert said.
He told the graduates of two children who chose a path of kindness to others and urged his graduates to follow suit.
“We hope that simple kindness, one person to another, can make a difference in the world. You too can choose to be kind and change the lives of others,” Fobert said. “We hope that what you have learned here will enable you to think of others and find ways to improve your life and the lives of others who are in need. Use what you have learned to be positive contributors to the community and the world around you.”
He told them to remember they will always be part of the Mustang family.
“I want to remind you that you are part of a family, the Mustang ohana. Remember that word aloha that we use and talk about every year. The word literally means that we share with another the very essence of who we are,” Fobert said. “So for one last time before you leave, sending you a big aloha. This is Mr. Fobert, always remember who you are, what you represent and to show your Mustang pride.”
Students who completed professional pathways, received an early college cohorts associates degree from San Joaquin Delta College, received the Seal of Biliteracy, Golden Seal of Merit, High Honors and Honors and recognized during the ceremony.
LUSD superintendent Kirk Nicholas accepted the graduating class of seniors and diplomas were presented to the graduates by Mountain House administration, faculty and staff members.
