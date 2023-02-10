Did you know that in 2021 alone, there were 48 reported fentanyl overdose deaths in San Joaquin County? (San Joaquin County Public Health). Our goal is to spread awareness on fentanyl overdose deaths in San Joaquin County. We help our community learn how to identify, treat, and prevent fentanyl overdoses through social media posts, articles, brochures, science fairs, and other interactive events within our community.
Background
The opioid epidemic is huge and deadly, yet one of the most preventable issues today. Our generation faces its third, new wave largely dealing with synthetic opioids produced in laboratories. However, illegally synthesized opioids have arisen drastically, particularly those related to an opioid named fentanyl. Fentanyl is 50-100 times stronger than morphine and is prescribed to treat severe pain; however, improper usage can lead to an overdose. (CDC.gov) Today, there are many counterfeit or mixed pills that contain lethal doses of fentanyl. Just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal. (DEA.gov)
Statistics
In 2022, there were 6,843 opioid-related overdose deaths in California; 5,722 of these deaths were related to fentanyl. In 2021, there were 224 fentanyl-related overdose deaths from teens 15 to 19 years old, in California (California Department of Public Health). Two-hundred people die every day from fentanyl overdose; equivalent to a plane crashing every day (Washington Post).
Identify and Treat
Some signs of fentanyl overdose are discolored skin, odd sounds, blood, muscle rigidity, weak pulse, and foaming at the mouth. If you think someone is overdosing, call 911 immediately, then administer Naloxone if available. Naloxone is typically a one-use nasal spray and does not harm anyone who is not overdosing. Keep the person conscious and lay them on their side until help comes (CDC.gov).
How You Can Intervene
The best way to make a difference is to educate yourself and the people around you about the dangers of fentanyl. Learn how to administer naloxone through reliable sources. Learn and recognize the signs of a fentanyl overdose. Use rapid test strips to determine if drugs are mixed or cut with fentanyl. Make sure to verify your online pharmacy before you purchase any drugs from them. If you or someone else needs help, refer to the SAMHSA National Helpline Call: 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or text your 5-digit zip code to 435748.
To play a role in protecting the future of San Joaquin County, please follow our Instagram page: @fightingfentanyl. We create weekly posts and stories to spread awareness and educate our community on the dangers of Fentanyl.
If you would like to support this cause, please type your name in our online pledge here: https://forms.gle/tSqrYeVLBr7JjdQ9A.
• Neha Anadure, Emi Buczynski, Natalie Kwok, and Mimiko Ye are from the Mountain House High School Health Occupations Students of American (HOSA) Community Awareness group Fighting Fentanyl.
