Three students from Mountain House High were recognized for their efforts in a technical and career fields during the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta June 22 and 23.
Pari Sharma was awarded a gold medal and Skill Point Certificate in Technical Computer Applications with Shania Dhanaraj and Mahit Namburu awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Cyber Security during the national competition that featured 108 hands-on events.
Competitions included robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking.
The SkillsUSA Championships competition took featured leaders from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions who planned and graded the students in the competition against standards for entry-level workers.
Skill Point Certificates were award to competitors who met a threshold contest score for their event and can add the certificate as part of their future employment portfolio.
The SkillsUSA Championship is held annually for middle school, high school and college or post-secondary students as part of the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.