Matt Earnest chipped away at a patch of dirt with a golden shovel with his dog Comet by his side declaring, “One small shovel for Mountain House, one giant scoop of poop for all dogs,” as the Mountain House community broke ground on a crowd-funded dog park last Friday afternoon.
About a dozen residents were joined by members of the Mountain House Community Services District board of directors and Supervisor Robert Rickman to celebrate the beginning of an interim dog park to be built along Providence Street across from the eastern edge of Central Community Park near the Town Hall.
The park will be named Sydney’s Dog Park in remembrance of a puppy who died of a rare form of cancer just days after the Kickstarter began. Sydney’s owners had also contributed to the fundraising campaign.
Earnest, a resident and community advocate, said he knew the community needed a dog park after he moved to the area two years ago.
He said the closest dog park in Tracy at El Pescadero Park wasn’t an option because it was overrun with homeless. He began formulating a plan to rally the community to build a dog park.
“I tried to figure out a way for residents to do something locally whether it be a pop-up dog park, or we borrowed some land from other entities here in the community,” Earnest said.
For the past several months he discussed issues from insurance and irrigation with the CSD trying to find a way to have a temporary dog park.
“It was about five months ago when this really started to catch some traction. The CSD finally recognized there was an absolute need, whereas before it was ‘Do we build another tennis court?’ ‘Do we build a bathroom?’ ‘What do we want from the developers?’” Earnest said. “There’s been a silent demand for a dog park, but no one has really pressed the issue or gone full rogue like I did.”
Earnest launched a Kickstarter campaign in November with a goal of $4,500.
“I wasn’t sure if we would meet that goal in the first few weeks by the deadline of Black Friday where I was intending to gather volunteers here,” Earnest said.
With a $4,500 budget the plan was for a 100-foot-long by 50-foot-wide park to be built on an acre of land donated by the CSD.
“And that was the initial plan for $4,500 worth of fencing — no obstacles, no bells and whistles, no sod, just the wood chips the CSD will be providing from all the trees they are cutting down in the community,” Earnest said.
By the end of the first week in the campaign they had raised $1,000 and reached their goal on Nov. 18. The Kickstarter is set to run through Dec. 21 but on Friday Earnest said a donation from an anonymous donor had pushed their funding to more than $9,000.
“I’m proud to say we’re close to $10,000 today, having just launched this campaign a couple days short of a month. So, thank you to all the Mountain House community, all the CSD support we have gotten, to everyone who has had a part in this and thank you to Sydney for dedicating your name to this park,” Earnest said.
The additional funds could mean the park could expand to 125-feet-long by 75-feet-wide or more as the Kickstarter campaign has more than a week left to collect funding.
Rickman joined in the groundbreaking thanking the community for their efforts.
“Mountain House just continues to do great things. It’s a great development,” Rickman said. “This is just more evidence of that, of people in the community coming together to get something done, getting something done for our dogs. Dogs become a part of your family just like kids, something that we love unconditionally so this is a great addition to Mountain House.”
Earnest said with funds from the donor they can begin purchasing fencing and hopes to have volunteers help assemble the park beginning the week of Dec. 27.
“So this will be a little bit of a labor of love even until the next dog park is built because ultimately the CSD isn’t going to babysit everything that goes on here,” Earnest said.
The plan is to open Sydney’s Dog Park on New Years Day with the bare bones of fencing, a maintenance gate, a double gate for pets and owners and six inches of wood chips as ground cover.
Once the Kickstarter funds are released in January, additional features including an obstacle course, dog water fountain and two benches will be installed by the park’s grand opening on Feb. 1.
Earnest said it was important to have residents come together to make the dog park a reality.
“it’s great to be part of such an awesome community that’s willing to chip in and take some ownership of this,” Earnest said. “I want everyone to share ownership in this. I want this to be a community goal that everyone feels part of the patronage and to make it happen. And thank God that we hit that goal and we’re going to finally see this come to fruition,” Earnest said.
The CSD and Mountain House developers will build a larger community dog park just north of Central Community Park near a creek tentatively by 2024.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.