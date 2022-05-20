A Mountain House High senior has earned one of the nation’s top science awards for her research project into using biological processes to clean up water pollution.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday announced that Jaqueline Prawira is one of two high school seniors in the U.S. to earn the agency’s 2022 Patrick H. Hurd Sustainability Award. The awards were announced at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in Atlanta, Georgia.
Prawira’s project, titled, “Cyclo.Cloud: Development of Fish Scale Waste-Derived Materials for Adsorbance of Aquatic Pollutants,” is the result of her research into water pollution over the past several years.
At the 2019 ISEF, Jacqueline received honorable mention from EPA’s judges for her project that examined plastic pollution. Using her knowledge about the bioaccumulation of plastics, Prawira turned her attention to heavy metals in water and sought sustainable solutions. While conducting her research, she realized that components of fish scales were primed to absorb heavy metals and she developed a novel biosorbent that she named Cyclo.Cloud from upcycling fish scale waste.
Her cost-effective solution is envisioned for use at water resource recovery facilities to support reclaiming polluted water, repurposing waste, and preventing harmful heavy metal impacts.
Also receiving the award is Olivia Pollock, a senior at Pelham Memorial High School in Pelham, New York, for a project titled “Developing and Assessing Fucose-Based Water-Soluble Bioplastics.” Her aim was to make water-soluble bioplastic from renewable sources. Building on previous work to create a water-soluble biofilm that would degrade in water, Pollock, who conducted all their experiments at home, replaced the synthetic biofilm with one made from the renewable components of fucose and citric acid.
This year 1,750 high school students from 63 countries, regions and territories, presented their independent research in-person and virtually at the Regeneron ISEF competition for approximately $8 million in awards and scholarships.
The EPA has participated in the fair since 2009, recognizing projects that demonstrate a commitment to environmental sustainability and stewardship. The EPA Patrick H. Hurd Sustainability Award provides for the winning students to travel to attend and participate in the EPA’s National Sustainability Design Expo.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
