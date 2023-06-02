The largest ever graduating class at Mountain House High prepared for the next step in their journey as 465 members of the Class of 2023 received their diplomas Friday evening in the school stadium.
Graduates were honored by faculty and family as they walked across the stage in their commencement ceremony
Principal Ben Fobert said his farewell to the seniors as he too prepared to move on to new challenges.
“Welcome to this momentous occasion on the 180th day of school, May 26, 2023, the day we celebrate the remarkable journey of the Class of 2023. You have arrived and I couldn’t be more honored to address you one final time before you embark on the next phase of your lives,” Fobert said. “As we stand here today I find myself in a unique position because this is also my senior year before I transition to a new role at the district office after 9 incredible years witnessing the birth and growth of this school from its humble beginnings to what it has become today has been a privilege.”
He thanked the graduates for their efforts over the years at the school.
“Each and every one of you fills me with immense pride at the accomplishments you have achieved,” Fobert said. “I want to remind you, that every one of you, are part of a vast family, the Mustang Ohana. We have shared the past four years together and our school has forged a robust Ohana culture over the course of nine years. As you prepare to depart let me extend a heartfelt aloha one last time. Always remember who you are, what you represent and to show your Mustang pride.”
Sambhav Argarwal delivered the senior farewell address remembering the years and challenges at Mountain House High
“It is an honor to be standing here and speaking as the Class of 2023. Today is a momentous day. We gather here today I can’t help but reflect on the journey that has led us to this moment. We have endured many challenges during our high school years from endless nights studying to last minute pop tests and essays,” Arganwal said. “But most of all we are faced with probably the greatest challenge of our generation, COVID-19. For half of our high school careers we have grappled with this pandemic, adapting to virtual learning and navigating the uncertainty of these unprecedented times. But here we are, sitting here today reflecting on all that we have overcome.”
He welcomed the challenges that lie ahead for them.
“We have proven ourselves to be a unique and resilient class one that has learned essential life lessons in the face of adversity,” Argarwal said. “As we come to the end of our high school journeys we stand at the cusp of unlimited possibilities. It is now our time to take on the challenges that lie ahead and discover our passions of fears and determinations.”
Lammersville Unified School District Board of Education President David Pombo addressed the graduates and their families, thanking them for their efforts.
“On behalf of the board I would like to congratulate the graduates, you’ve worked hard to be here today. I would also like to thank families and staff for helping them along the way,” Pombo said. “Today marks the end of your journey here at Mountain House High School. It is the beginning of your future, whether you go on to university, community college, trade school or enter the work force. It is my wish you follow your dreams whatever they might be.”
Graduates received their diplomas from faculty staff and coaches before walking across the field one last time to their friends and families as graduates.
