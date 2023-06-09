Fiona Clarke of Mountain House received her bachelor of science in Business and Management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute during a commencement ceremony on May 20.
Clarke was one 1,957 students to receive degrees, 152 doctoral degrees, 390 master’s degrees, and 1,446 bachelor degrees, with some students earning multiple degrees.
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, is America's first technological research university encompassing five schools, over 30 research center and more than 140 academic programs including 25 new programs.
