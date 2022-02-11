Mountain House High senior Jacqueline Prawira was the overall high scoring student as the Mustangs took second place in the team competition at the 41st annual Academic Decathlon held by the San Joaquin County Office of Education.
Teams from 12 high school in the county took part in the competition, which challenges students on their on the knowledge of art, economics, literature, mathematics, music, science and social studies.
Schools can field multiple teams but only one team from each school can compete in the Division 1 level.
Each nine-member team has three students in each of three categories based on grade point average — Honors with GPAs between 3.75 and 4.0, Scholastic with GPAs between 3.0 and 3.74 and Varsity with GPAs up to 2.99.
The Academic Decathlon began on Jan. 18 with an online essay event followed the next two days with online speech and interview contests.
Each year all the competitions and events are tied together with a single theme, with this year’s theme being “Water: A Most Essential Resource.”
Testing continued over Jan.31 and Feb. 2, ending with the annual Super Quiz event held at the county office of education campus.
Prawira was the overall top scoring student, receiving the $1,000 Walter Rathhaus Award and was the first-place student in the Varsity category, earning a $500 scholarship.
The Mountain House team took home second-place team honors with Middle College High School from the Lodi Unified School District taking top honors. Manteca High School was the third-place overall school.
Millennium High’s team took second place in the Super Quiz competition on Saturday with Tracy High’s Abigail Cheng taking first place in the Varsity student category and receiving a $500 scholarship.
Middle College High received the Dave Sorgent Winner’s Cup and will compete in the State Academic Decathlon Championship beginning March 1.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
