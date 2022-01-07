Andy Su was looking for a way to bring something good for kids to his community of Mountain House 13 years ago when he started Mountain House Flag Football.
Since then he has seen the program grow to 500 kids, and has helped it branch out into Mountain House Tennis Club and Mountain House Golf Club, and then found even more ways to promote sports in the growing community.
More recently he took on the role of head tennis coach at Mountain House High School, which is the what caught the attention of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS). That is the body that oversee high school sports around the country, including the California Interscholastic Federation and the Sac-Joaquin Section, which governs all of the local high school athletic leagues.
The NFHS selected Su as its 2020-21 California Girls Tennis Coach of the Year. In a letter to Su, Dr. Karissa Niehoff, executive director of NFHS, informed him that his selection was based on his performance as a high school coach, and also for his lifetime community involvement, school involvement and philosophy of coaching.
Su’s recent accomplishments include leading the Mountain House High girls tennis team to the Sac-Joaquin Section championships, where the girls won the SJS Division 4 championship, the first-ever section title for Mountain House High. It came right after the girls won their fourth straight Western Athletic Conference title, representing a league championship for every year that Su has coached the team on an unbroken winning streak in WAC matches.
Through it all he wasn’t thinking about whether or not the nation’s governing entity for high school sports would take notice.
“I was really surprised, of course, because there are so many great coaches in the state, so I was surprised and really honored,” he said.
During the tennis season Su is focused on seeing his players get the accolades, including those who consistently win not just the team titles – the boys tennis team also won a WAC championship last year as teams transitioned out of COVID-19 restrictions – but individual singles and doubles titles in league tournaments, another category where the Mustangs have dominated.
In his professional life Su, earned his M.D. degree from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, and has been at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital as an emergency room physician since 2005. He is also the medical director of Sutter Tracy’s stroke program.
Long before he started coaching the Mountain House teams, Su was already one of his community’s leading boosters for youth sports. He has been a member of the Mountain House Community Services District Board of Directors since it was established in 2008, and he kept on looking for more ways to help his community.
Another community leader, Susan Patterson, urged him to form a youth sports league for flag football. It would be one of the first youth sports programs to start up in the new community.
“I said, ‘Yes,’ and have continued to do so because I think it just provides so much for these kids and families,” he said. “Not just something to do, but I think sports is very important in their growth and development. I’ve continued to do it because we continue to grow, and so many kids look forward to playing in our league every year.”
