Mountain House currently consists of about 25,000 residents. With the combination of residential, commercial and retail spaces, Mountain House has created a space where their residents can live, work, and find entertainment without having to go far. A highly landscaped, visually attractive community, Mountain House has plenty of parks and trails to encourage residents and visitors to spend time outdoors enjoying the scenery. Mountain House is an incredibly safe community to live, work, and raise a family.
Unfortunately, all communities do experience some level of crime, with Mountain House being no exception. Furthermore, the recent spike in crimes throughout the state of California, including a sharp increase in catalytic converter thefts, has touched all communities, Mountain House included.
The community of Mountain House is always looking to improve their already strong stance on crime. Mountain House decided to search for technology-based tools for crime prevention and solving as part of their ever-evolving Public Safety strategy.
In considering options, Mountain House decided to invest in smart cameras with built-in A.I., a disruptive tool that is fast becoming a crucial component in the future of tech-based security.
These smart cameras can help with both crime prevention and investigations to further reduce the already low crime rate. Mountain House ultimately landed on Avigilon brand (Motorola) smart cameras with Flock license plate reading capabilities and integration partner Edgeworth Security.
Mountain House needed a security system integration that would meet the different needs of the mixed-use commercial, office, and residential areas with one, cohesive system. To get the system up and running, Mountain House’s General Manager, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department, and Danny Haddad, Edgeworth Security's Sales Engineer, walked the entire community, identifying the proper places to install the smart cameras. The camera’s locations were carefully chosen to ensure the entire community is covered by a protective blanket of technology, including parks and certain intersections.
Over 100 Avigilon AI security cameras were installed throughout Mountain House, providing the Sheriff's Office with over 200 unique views of the community. Edgeworth also designed the integration plan and equipped all eight of Lammersville Unified School District /Mountain House schools with over 350 AI Avigilon cameras.
During the configuration, Edgeworth’s integration team delineated the parameters on the smart cameras’ views and established exactly what activity the cameras were to send alerts for. Edgeworth also recommended their Tech Check service (where an Edgeworth agent conducts virtual inspections of the security technology) to Mountain House to ensure their smart cameras are always in proper working order. This review proactively alerts to any needed maintenance to ensure all components of the integration are functioning when they're needed most. All of the configurations and services adopted by Mountain House were ultimately determined by a combination of expert recommendations and city official’s knowledge of community needs.
With these alerts, combined with Flock’s state-of-the-art license plate reading technology, law enforcement can react quickly and directly to the exact location in which the unwanted activity is occurring. Previously, law enforcement and Rank Security would work tirelessly circulating the city at all hours to ensure the safety of the residents. Now, they are also able to rely on the smart camera’s AI-driven alerts that notify them immediately of any unusual or unwanted activity.
In August of 2021, Mountain House’s adoption of this innovative technology went live. And since then, thanks to the hard work of the San Joaquin’s Sheriff's Office and Rank Security, augmented by Edgeworth’s security integration, Mountain House has seen a notable reduction in crime. They no longer have to only rely on cruising through the town; they can “be almost anywhere at once” using Edgeworth’s integration.
“Edgeworth, in cooperation with our law enforcement partners -- San Joaquin County Sheriff and Rank Security -- have proven to be a formidable public safety team as we've implemented our technology program,” said Mountain House Community Services District General Manager Steve Pinkerton. “We look forward to continuing to grow and nurture this partnership as we strive to make Mountain House the safest community in the region."
A notable benefit to the deployment of smart cameras throughout the city is the ability to leverage footage for criminal investigations. Local law enforcement has successfully relied on this newly available camera evidence to solve several cases, including a recovery of thousands of dollars’ worth of supplies at a construction site, and the arrest of several individuals involved in catalytic converter thefts, sexual assault, and domestic violence.
The catalytic converter arrest, made possible by the new technology blanketing the community, is of special note. Catalytic converters, an exhaust emission control device, are made with three precious metals — rhodium, platinum and palladium. With prices of up to $18,000 an ounce, these elements make catalytic converters an extremely attractive target for criminals, and these thefts are on the rise.
Analytic smart cameras provided the critical evidence to successfully find and arrest a criminal who stole a catalytic converter within Mountain House. This arrest led to the discovery of a warehouse containing over 200 stolen catalytic converters. Solving this crime may not only stop any further crimes that this criminal may commit in the future, but it also sends a clear and strong warning to other criminals that Mountain House is a protected community.
Now that criminals are on alert that Mountain House is extremely protected, they will be less likely to even attempt to commit crimes in the area. The new network of smart cameras can assist in proactively identifying potentially dangerous activity creating opportunities to stop crime before there’s a chance for harm.
Mountain House residents can enjoy their beautiful community with less worries about crime, thanks to embracing state-of-the-art technology. By being on the cutting edge of security advancements, Mountain House has a great advantage against any criminal activity attempted within its borders. Criminals beware: Mountain House will only continue to harden their strong security stance.
• The Mountain House Community Services District Board of Director had considered installing a district-wide security camera system as early as 2017. On March 10, 2021, the CSD approved spending $542,677 to purchase the Edgeworth Security cameras and Flock Security license plate reader units.
