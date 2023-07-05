A fast-moving grass fire pushed along by high afternoon winds scorched a field off Third Street, heavily damaging a couple of outbuildings Monday afternoon.
South San Joaquin County Fire Authority Battalion Chief Larry Vickers said someone on a riding mower cutting grass in a field across from Hoyt Park inadvertently sparked the fire.
High afternoon winds quickly pushed the fire north through the field to a fence. The fire passed through the fence and set nearby outbuildings on fire.
A ladder truck poured water on homes downwind of the fire to keep it from spreading.
Vickers said the fire scorched a little more than two acres of grass as crews fought to keep the flames from spreading past the fence line.
No one was injured in the fire, which had crews from eight fire apparatus on scene for about two hours.
