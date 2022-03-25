Editor,
Election season is here and now once again we have to hear from political operative Robin Cole. Robin Cole was a financial contributor to Supervisor Robert Rickman's opponent during the last election. I guess she still has not come to terms that her candidate lost. In fact, her candidate ran against former County Supervisor Bob Elliott and lost.
However, now she uses Bob Elliott’s wife, Debbie’s, quote from a letter to the editor (Your Voice, page 7, March 18). I too will invoke Debbie Elliott's words, “I have been informed,” that Bob Elliott spent his last few years in office running for state senate and a congressional seat.
If Supervisor Rickman can arrange his schedule to serve as a civil servant - law enforcement - and as a public servant - elected official - why shouldn't he receive due compensation for his efforts? I not only support someone who is willing to work so hard for his community, but it is “honorable” and I commend him for keeping the roads safe and our county government focused on serving our residents.
Also, when Bob Elliott termed out of the county supervisor position, he did so with a county pension. The Elliotts are surely enjoying the lifestyle provided by Bob’s military, private, and elected official pensions. You read that right, three pensions. The Elliott’s cared so much for Tracy and San Joaquin County that once Bob was out of public office they moved to North Carolina.
Cliff Santiago, Tracy
