Members of the Tracy community joined together for a day of music, worship and remembrance as the Tracy African American Association hosted the 28th anniversary Juneteenth Festival on Saturday at Lincoln Park.
The celebration commemorates the day of June 19, 1865, when slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned the Civil War had ended and they were free, 2½ years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, which became official Jan. 1, 1863.
The day-long celebration featured a gospel music hour, music entertainment, poetry and a special moment honoring elders and founders of the Tracy African American Association and a memorial for those that have died.
The recipients of the 2022 Wayne Nelson Academic Scholarship grants were recognized with a presentation by members of the Tracy City Council, police and fire chiefs along with school, county, state and federal elected officials
The day included vendor and food booths for the event which ended at 6 p.m.
