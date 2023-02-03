Members of the local and national Islamic and Afghan communities gathered at the steps of Tracy City Hall across from the Tracy Police Department on Wednesday afternoon to demand action in the wake of an officer-involved shooting of a 17-year-old Muslim boy in west Tracy last Friday.
Reshad Noorzay, development and special projects director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations Sacramento Valley/Central California office led the call for change.
He said the teen and his family are Afghan refugees who been forced to leave their home fearing for their safety.
“Their struggles have only increased as a result of this last weekend’s tragic events. Having watched the video of this tragic incident, we believe the police officer should have used other actions other than potentially deadly force to ensure the safety of all those involved including the child who was shot,” Noorzay said. “Potentially deadly forced should be reserved for situation where there are no other alternatives.”
He said that recognizing each situation was different he emphasized that there is a need for “systemic changes that emphasize non-lethal de-escalation tactics instead of lethal force,” and demanded the Tracy Police Department take the following step;
• Update the use of force policy implementing de-escalation trainings and improve de-escalation training and strategies
• Implement improved training on the use of non-lethal force
• Implement improved cultural sensitivity training
Sukaina Hussain, Deputy Executive Director, CAIR-SV/CC read a statement from the Layli Shirani, senior civil rights attorney at CAIR SV/CC, that is representing the teen’s family.
In the statement Shirani said the family had been in Tracy for just 2 months prior to the shooting.
“He and his family escaped life threatening circumstances as a result of their service to this government. They are deeply traumatized and reeling from the recent events. I would like us to try and imagine what they are living through in this moment having sought refuge here and instead encountered harm that nearly took the life of their dear boy.”
Gulshan Yusufzai, executive director, Muslim American Society-Social Services Foundation, hoped Tracy police would contact the San Joaquin County ethnic service manager for crisis intervention training along with cultural competence and sensitivity training.
“We highly recommend that the police department connect with the county, connect with MAS SSf, connect with the Muslim community to be able to work together with the community,” Yusufza said. “When it comes to our cultures and how we see mental health, almost every undeserved community has a stigma associated that’s associated with accessing services but when it comes to an individual has been through trauma in a war-torn country, that is doubled, tripled and it is something that we need to take into consideration.”
Noorzay read a statement from Hamza Palya, Imam of the Islamic Society of Tracy who was out of town.
In the statement Palya said “I want to share a message calling for unity. As we can all imagine this is a tragedy our community is facing and in order for us to go through this difficult time, we have to stand united. This is a time where we come together and not allow anything to get in the way of demonstrating how amazing our community is when we’re tested with such an event.”
Noorzay and others said they had been in contact with the teen’s family but declined to discuss the events that led to the police response to the neighborhood. A neighbor’s home security camera recorded what appears to be a fight among family members, and another person around the corner called 9-1-1 to report one person with a knife chasing another.
