The Mountain House Mustangs are in third place in the Western Athletic Conference after their 67-39 win against visiting Davis High on Monday. The outcome puts the Mustangs at 9-10, 4-2 WAC, and Davis is 1-14, 0-3 WAC.
It follows the Mustangs’ 61-52 loss on Friday at Ceres High.
Kimball 76, Sierra 51
The Kimball Jaguars defeated the Sierra Timberwolves 76-51 on Monday in Manteca. The Jaguars now hold fourth place in the Valley Oak League with a record of 15-6, 4-2 VOL. Sierra is 7-13, 0-7 VOL.
The win follows a 90-73 loss at league leader Weston Ranch (12-9, 4-1 VOL) in Stockton on Friday. The Jaguars started off with a 25-12 first-quarter lead. The Weston Ranch Cougars started to catch up in the second quarter, making it a 41-33 game at the half and then cutting Kimball’s lead to 61-57 going into the fourth quarter. The Cougars ramped up their effort on both ends of the court to outscore Kimball by 21 points in the fourth quarter.
Venture Academy 75, Millennium 27
After a close first quarter the Millennium Falcons were plagued by turnovers and became ineffective on offense as league leader Venture Academy charged out to a 43-17 lead at the half on the way to a 75-27 win.
Senior Krish Bajwa was the Falcons’ leading scorer with six points for the night.
The Falcons hold third place in the Central California Athletic Alliance with a record of 4-10, 2-2 CCAA, while Venture Academy is 16-3, 5-0 CCAA.
On Friday the Falcons took an early lead and then set a relentless pace against visiting Stone Ridge Christian. Senior Christian Sanderford was the Falcons’ leading scorer with 19 points, including three 3-point shots, and Bajwa scored 18 points.
Beyer 68, Mountain House 67
The Mountain House Mustangs hosted the Beyer Patriots on Saturday, with the Mustangs taking the 68-67 loss. Beyer (10-9, 4-1 Western Athletic Conference) took a step up to third place in the league standings while the Mustangs (8-10, 3-2 WAC) were pushed back to fourth place.
Delta Charter 72, Don Pedro 37
The Delta Charter boys logged a 72-37 Mountain Valley League win on Jan. 20 over visiting Don Pedro High. The win moves the Dragons to 9-7, 5-2 MVL. Don Pedro is 0-10, 0-9 MVL.
Mountain House 74, Lathrop 64
The Mountain House boys went to Lathrop High on Jan. 19 and claimed a 74-64 win, the second Western Athletic Conference win of the season for the Mustangs, and the first WAC loss for league leader Lathrop.
It was a competitive game from the start with the Mustangs holding a 33-32 lead at the half. In the 3rd quarter, the Mustangs and Spartans answered each other's scoring runs until the Mustangs pushed the lead to double digits in the fourth quarter with their relentless defense and offensive firepower. With the lead, the Mustangs held off the Spartans late run to win the game by 10 points.
The Mustangs were led by junior Isaiah Chenier with 22 points, sophomore Thurmond Thorpe's 18 points, junior Orlando Syph-Timmons nine points, junior Roy Gardner's seven points and sophomore Gabriel Williams seven points.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.