The Mountain House and Kimball track and field teams opened their season at the Tiger Rustbuster Invitational, held Friday at Patterson Community Stadium in Patterson.
The Mountain House Mustangs placed second (115) out of 10 teams, behind Golden Valley of Merced (117) in the varsity boys competition, collecting a handful of second-place awards in individual events including: junior Yuji Buczynski, 800 meters (2:13.75) and 1600 meters (4:53.41); junior Colin Sahim, 110 hurdles (18.84) and 300 hurdles (48.21); senior Aeneas Brooks, 100 meters (11.79); junior Antonio De Vito, 400 meters (57.56) and freshman Faizon Potprocky, 3200 meters (11:59.77).
Kimball’s boys placed sixth (34), and had two first-place athletes: junior Aidan Hunter in the high jump (5-01) and senior Jerome Nance III in the long jump (19-02.50).
The Mountain House varsity girls placed fourth (67) out of 10 teams and Kimball’s girls placed sixth (51). Top athletes included Mountain House senior Reina Ramos-Hall, winner of the 3200-meter run (14:00.66) and Mountain House freshman Abhirami Nair winner of the long jump (15-04).
Mountain House placed first (126) in the freshman-sophomore boys competition and Kimball placed fifth (66). First place winners for the Mustangs were: sophomore Derek Rubin, 110 hurdles (21.35) and 300 hurdles (51.21), Michael Rivello, 800 meters (2:16.47), and the Mustangs also won the 4x400 relay (4:16.11).
Event winners for the Jaguars were: sophomore Myles Nunn, high jump (4-10) and long jump (18-04½), and sophomore Chance Smith, triple jump (40-00)
Kimball won the freshman-sophomore girls competition (94), and Mountain House placed fourth (61.5). Kimball freshman Isabella Bianchini won the 100 hurdles (19.68) and 300 hurdles (1:01.63), and sophomore Janai Jackson won the 100-meter dash (14.08). Mountain House freshman Natalie Kwok won the 3200-meter run (15:37.67).
Tiger Rustbuster Invitational
Friday, Patterson Community Stadium
Varsity boys
Mountain House 115, Kimball 34
100 - 2, Aeneas Brooks, Mountain House, 11.79. 3, Kobe Goh, Mountain House, 11.83. 6, Jerome Nance III, Kimball, 11.93.
200 - 4, Aidan (AJ) Hunter, Kimball, 25.32. 5, Romeo Ngo, Mountain House, 25.56. 6, Amare Brooks, Mountain House, 25.58. 8, Andrew Burch, Kimball, 25.84.
400 - 2, Antonio De Vito, Mountain House, 57.56. 5, Avery Miller, Mountain House, 58.36. 6, Eric Heads, Mountain House, 58.70. 7, Darian Umana, Mountain House, 58.92. 8, Romeo Ngo, Mountain House, 59.12.
800 - 2, Yuji Buczynski, Mountain House, 2:13.75. 8, Abraham Ramos, Kimball, 2:33.45.
1600 - 2, Yuji Buczynski, Mountain House, 4:53.41. 5, Siddharth Putta, Mountain House, 5:24.14. 6, Abraham Ramos, Kimball, 5:40.64.
3200 - 2, Faizon Potprocky, Mountain House, 11:59.77.
110 Hurdles - 2, Colin Sahim, Mountain House, 18.84. 3, Avery Miller, Mountain House, 20.45. 4, Daniel Elizondo, Mountain House, 21.12.
300 Hurdles - 2, Colin Sahim, Mountain House, 48.21. 3, Avery Miller, Mountain House, 48.36.
Shot Put - 4, Jordan Dunlap, Mountain House, 38-07.
High Jump - 1, Aidan (AJ) Hunter, Kimball, 5-01.
Long Jump - 1, Jerome Nance III, Kimball, 19-02.50. 3, Amare Brooks, Mountain House, 17-09. 5, Eddie Jr Geh, Mountain House, 16-08½. 7, Antonio Aguirre, Kimball, 16-01.
Varsity girls
Mountain House 67, Kimball 51
100 - 6, Tiffany Williams, Kimball, 13.67. 7, Corynne Vinson, Mountain House, 14.15.
200 - 3, Rania Asad, Kimball, 27.64. 7, Corynne Vinson, Mountain House, 29.22.
400 - 2, Rania Asad, Kimball, 1:05.80. 6, Ahsha Griffin, Kimball, 1:11.89. 7, Carolina Martinez, Kimball, 1:14.10.
800 - 3, Sadie Baddas, Mountain House, 2:55.53. 6, Karina Alarcon, Kimball, 3:06.04. 7, Cielo Pena, Kimball, 3:33.94.
1600 - 2, Sophia Kwok, Mountain House, 6:10.58. 8, Karina Alarcon, Kimball, 7:14.81.
3200 - 1, Reina Ramos-Hall, Mountain House, 14:00.66.
100 Hurdles - 3, Isabella Bane, Mountain House, 20.61. 5, Caitlin Sandra Neil, Mountain House, 21.06. 6, Vanessa Hill, Mountain House, 21.57.
300 Hurdles - 2, Caitlin Sandra Neil, Mountain House, 55.49. 6, Vanessa Hill, Mountain House, 1:02.31.
4x100 Relay - 4, Mountain House (Jiani Pan, Alyssa Gorman, Annah Wright, Corynne Vinson), 1:00.23.
Shot Put - 5, Julia Cordero, Kimball, 23-04.
Discus - 7, Julia Cordero, Kimball, 64-07.
Pole Vault - 2, Samantha Fernandez, Kimball, 7-06.
Long Jump - 1, Abhirami Nair, Mountain House, 15-04. 3, Rania Asad, Kimball, 14-10.50. 5, Carolina Martinez, Kimball, 14-06.
Freshman-sophomore boys
Mountain House 126, Kimball 66
100 - 2, Sandor Quiba, Mountain House, 12.13. 3, Jermaine Nance, Kimball, 12.14. 4, Nasir Campbell, Mountain House, 12.51. 7, Preston Nunn, Kimball, 12.98.
200 - 3, Sandor Quiba, Mountain House, 25.88. 5, Abhinaav Balaji, Mountain House, 26.58. 6, Ryan Velasco, Kimball, 26.88. 8, Eric Heads, Mountain House, 26.91.
400 - 4, Shayaan Tanveer, Mountain House, 58.94. 6, Chance Smith, Kimball, 59.89. 7, Abhinaav Balaji, Mountain House, 1:00.48.
800 - 1, Michael Rivello, Mountain House, 2:16.47. 8, Andrew Haynes-Simmons, Mountain House, 2:30.49.
1600 - 2, Aaron Urtiaga, Kimball, 5:12.83. 4, Michael Rivello, Mountain House, 5:34.93.
3200 - 3, Tirdaud Rejaly, Mountain House, 12:11.60.
110 Hurdles - 1, Derek Rubin, Mountain House, 21.35. 2, Elijah Rivera, Mountain House, 21.63. 3, Nikhil Gutlapalli, Mountain House, 22.01.
300 Hurdles - 1, Derek Rubin, Mountain House, 51.21. 2, Elijah Rivera, Mountain House, 51.99. 3, Nikhil Gutlapalli, Mountain House, 57.97.
4x400 Relay - 1, Mountain House (Jackson Clay, Abhinaav Balaji, Avery Miller, Eric Heads), 4:16.11.
High Jump - 1, Myles Nunn, Kimball, 4-10. 2, Abhinaav Balaji, Mountain House, 4-10.
Long Jump - 1, Myles Nunn, Kimball, 18-04½. 2, Preston Nunn, Kimball, 18-04¼. 3, Chance Smith, Kimball, 16-09¾. 5, Jackson Clay, Mountain House, 15-10¼. 6, Sebastian Ricablanca, Mountain House, 14-08½.
Triple Jump - 1, Chance Smith, Kimball, 40-00.
Freshman-sophomore girls
Kimball 94, Mountain House 61.5
100 - 1, Janai Jackson, Kimball, 14.08.
200 - 4, Amaiya Williams, Kimball, 30.13. 8, Erica Foster, Mountain House, 31.24.
400 - 4, Amaiya Williams, Kimball, 1:07.73.
800 - 2, Chloe Andrus, Kimball, 2:54.76. 6, Lavanya Sindhu, Mountain House, 3:08.32. 8, Soho Adrian, Mountain House, 3:08.96.
1600 - 2, Hana Kieffaber, Mountain House, 6:28.16. 3, Andrea Lomeli, Kimball, 6:31.60. 7, Chloe Andrus, Kimball, 6:56.88.
3200 - 1, Natalie Kwok, Mountain House, 15:37.67.
100 Hurdles - 1, Isabella Bianchini, Kimball, 19.68. 2, Hailee Uecker, Kimball, 21.17. 4, Lakshita Kutnikar, Mountain House, 22.61. 5, AveriElle Odom, Mountain House, 23.30. 6, Niharika Gundlapalli, Mountain House, 24.26. 7, Neha Bhaskarabhotla, Mountain House, 26.14.
300 Hurdles - 1, Isabella Bianchini, Kimball, 1:01.63. 2, Neha Bhaskarabhotla, Mountain House, 1:03.61. 3, Yogita Sharma, Mountain House, 1:04.77. 5, AveriElle Odom, Mountain House, 1:08.13. 6, Lakshita Kutnikar, Mountain House, 1:12.54.
Shot Put - 8, Aarya Dhande, Mountain House, 18-02.
High Jump - 2, Isabella Bianchini, Kimball, 4-00.
Pole Vault - 2, Hailee Uecker, Kimball, 6-06.
Long Jump - 2, Chloe Andrus, Kimball, 12-02.25. 3, Isabella Bianchini, Kimball, 11-11½. 6, Prutha Varude, Mountain House, 10-05.
