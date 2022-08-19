Mountain House varsity football head coach Jabari Carr’s third off-season in charge of the Mustangs has been all about setting a standard.
Carr took over at the helm of the football program ahead of the disjointed pandemic season back in 2020. Working with an extremely young team, he was able to establish a .500 team in his first full season on the sidelines last year.
The Mustangs went 5-5 overall, 5-2 in the Western Athletic Conference — marginally missing out on the postseason. Despite ultimately coming up short of the goal, Carr was able to learn a lot about his team. He got all of the answers necessary to fill him with confidence heading into the fall.
The young head coach puts an emphasis on his players being the standard bearers. He demanded that from them strongly this off-season in an attempt to promote more accountability. He believes that with extra commitment to the cause, the Mustangs are well capable of leaping to the next level.
“One thing we talked about last year was changing the culture,” Carr told the Tracy Press. “Coming into year two with that mantra in our heads has been good. We have been able to grow our program.”
The participation numbers in the football program went up exponentially this summer. Mountain House will comfortably field freshman and junior varsity teams alongside varsity. The latter went from 28 players last year to around 45 on the day of this year’s season opener.
Carr largely credits that to the fact that he wants his team to be player-run. It may be a slightly unconventional approach, but it teaches responsibility and demands commitment. A coach can say everything under the moon and it may not get as good of a response as the words of fellow players.
“We can always write down the standards as the coaches who have played football and this being our profession,” Carr said. “But this year, the players did that. They wrote what the standard was to them and we created it as a team. We put a lot on that. It’s their team.”
Carr revealed that he has noticed the buy-in levels to have gone up. The atmosphere on the practice field is positive and bursting with excitement. The players know what the expectations are because they themselves laid them out. It helps them hold each other accountable.
Creating a standard was of the utmost importance for Carr as he believes it provides a reference point throughout the season. It’s something that’s always there to look back on and can be adjusted regardless of performance.
“We want to create the standard, we want to uphold the standard, and we want to raise the standard,” he said. “Those are the biggest things for us. Like Mike Tomlin (Pittsburg Steelers HC) says, the standard is the standard, but the standard is different for everybody. Sometimes, it even changes during the year. But you still have all of those elements to what the standard is and what it means.”
Team leaders being on the same page is one of the most telling signs when it comes to the players buying into the coaches’ ideas. In the Mustangs’ case, senior captain and slot receiver Roy Gardner completely echoed Carr’s thoughts.
One of Carr’s biggest critiques towards his teams from previous years was that they were able to finish strong but were somewhat lackadaisical at the start. Gardner —who has been playing under Carr from day one — also acknowledged that. He then expressed his confidence in the team’s ability to fix that this time around.
“Last year, we didn’t have a team standard,” Gardner said. “People were missing practices and showing up late. This year, we set a team standard and we all agreed on it. We have to abide by it now. That should keep everybody accountable and ready for the season.”
The Mustangs kick off their 2022-23 season at home on August 19 with a 7 p.m. showdown against Florin of Sacramento. Gardner expects a better showing than last year’s opening day defeat at the hands of Stockton’s Chavez.
“I think we’re going to come out on Friday and set the tone,” he said. “The team’s energy is up and we’re ready. I think the off-season showed that every person on the team is committed and feeling good.”
Gardner’s running mate, junior safety Cedrick Major Jr., was in full agreement with his captain, further showing the team’s unity and hunger to fight for a common goal. Major Jr. coolly addressed questions regarding the atmosphere in the camp and the expectations for the season ahead.
“We want to go as far as we can,” Major Jr. said. “The atmosphere is really good this year, everybody likes each other here. Everyone knows each other well. I think we are going to do well.”
It certainly looks like the future — near and distant — is bright for the Mustangs. With the program growing in numbers, the foundation is being laid down for years to come. And that’s in addition to Carr’s current group being filled with talent and experience.
Many of Mountain House’a skill players — such as Gardner — have been working with Carr since the day he first set foot on campus. Over the past couple of years, their development has been boosted by the emergence of formidable offensive and defensive lines.
The Mustangs will now be looking to put it all together and send a statement of intent on Friday. This is arguably the best group in the program’s history, and it is exactly that — history — that is their ultimate goal. They want to reach the postseason for only the second time in the program’s existence.
Carr realizes what his team is capable of. He has full belief in them to execute and get off to a better start than in previous years. If they do that, they will be primed to take the WAC by storm and only time will tell how high their ceiling is beyond that.
• Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229
