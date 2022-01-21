The Mountain House boys basketball team won their Western Athletic Conference opener 71-56 win over the visiting Johansen Vikings on Monday.
The roster was still missing a few players, but Mountain House had a 20-9 lead by end of the first quarter, sparked by 3-point shots from juniors Noah Ursal, Daaksheesh Thangavel and Darion Petty, Jr. Junior Isaiah Chenier went 4-4 on free throws in the second quarter to keep the tough Johansen squad at bay.
Chenier kept it going in the second half, scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter for a career high 31 points. He also had seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Sophomore Thurmond Thorpe chipped in with eight points, Thangavel scored six points and sophomore Gabriel Williams scored six points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Mustangs are 6-8 overall, 1-0 in league, and the Vikings are 4-15, 0-6 WAC.
Elliot Christian 56, Millennium 54
A late comeback for the Millennium Falcons landed short on Tuesday in Millennium’s 56-54 loss on Tuesday in Lodi.
After a close first quarter the Elliot Christian Eagles extended their lead and were up 47-28 going into the fourth quarter. That’s when the Falcons came alive, outscoring the Eagles 26-9 in the fourth, leaving Millennium two points behind at the end.
Junior Jordan Flores led the Millennium offense with 12 points, senior Omari Arauz-Doucet scored 11 points and junior Jeremiah Bello added 10 points.
The outcome puts the Falcons at 3-9, 1-1 Central California Athletic Alliance, and the Eagles at 10-7, 2-1 CCAA.
