STOCKTON - The No. 1-ranked Mountain House boys’ tennis team came out victorious 9-0 after a hard-fought battle against the No. 2 seeded Oakdale at Oak Park on Wednesday to clinch the second ever California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin Section championship in the school’s history.
Though the win did not come quite as easily as the lopsided final score may suggest, the Mustangs were far and away no match for anyone — first in the Western Athletic Conference, and now in SJS Division 4.
Head coach Andy Su was beaming with joy. After all, he was responsible for bringing Mountain House their first ever section championship in any sport earlier this school year with the girl’s tennis team. Su did it again with the boys’ team in ever so dominant fashion.
“Winning the first four matches was relatively easy,” Su told the Tracy Press. “But we really had to battle to win the fifth match and clinch the championship.”
One of the first wins of the afternoon came through the reigning WAC boys’ champion Eidan Mercado. Seeded at No. 2 amongst his team, Mercado took on Oakdale’s second best on paper and took care of business convincingly.
After dropping the first game of the opening set, Mercado adjusted and overcame Max Wright in straight sets 2-0 (6-1, 6-0). Still only a freshman, Mercado emerged as an absolutely unmatched sensation for the Mustangs this season.
The match of the day was easily the duel between the teams’ No. 1’s as Mountain House freshman Aadi Rajan took on Oakdale’s Caleb Poling. After breezing through earlier competition, similarly to Mercado, Rajan was met by a worthy opponent in the section final.
Uncharacteristically, Rajan dropped the first set 6-4 and faced an uphill battle for the rest of the match. The WAC singles runner up was not doing much wrong, Poling was just doing a lot of things better. But Rajan persevered and turned things around, showing championship grit.
In the second, Rajan found himself up 5-3 and serving for the set. He ended up dropping the next two games to turn the affair into a nail biter. Rajan eventually won 7-5 to send it into a deciding set. The momentum visibly began to shift.
Rajan was able to break his opponent’s serve all match and in the third set, he also started to hold his own. That was the ultimate difference as Rajan somewhat cruised in the decider to take the game 2-1 (4-6, 7-5, 6-3). An impressive and important victory for the Mustangs.
“I’m pretty happy that my performance didn’t decline anywhere throughout the game,” Rajan told the Tracy Press in the aftermath. “I started off playing pretty tight but I didn’t get worse at any point.
“Getting back from the first set was pretty tough but I definitely had that feeling in the back of my head where I knew I wasn’t going to lose. I think that’s what helped me pull through.”
With Rajan and Mercado securing victories at the top of the ladder, the rest of the Mustangs held up their end of the deal. Manas Mantri won his singles contest 2-0 (6-1, 6-0). Daniel Zhang followed suit with a 2-0 (6-1, 6-1). Pranav Sundar won his respective match 2-0 (6-1, 6-0).
Mountain House flexed their muscle and clinched the championship with their fifth win of the day which came through senior captain Sreeram Ranga. Ranga won the first set of his match 6-4 before going behind 1-4 in the second. Ranga managed to get the frame back to 5-5 before winning the final two games to win it all for the Mustangs 2-0 (6-4, 7-5).
In the doubles, the Mustangs also could not be touched. Shuv Chakravarty and Zuhair Mughal won their match 2-0 (6-2, 6-3). Jerry Li and Charan Battula came out victorious 2-0 (6-2, 6-3). Ayush Sheth and Gautham Chandra completed the sweep with a 2-0 (6-1, 6-2) win.
With the championship, tennis continues to be the flag bearer for the Mountain House athletic program — much to the school principal Benjamin Fobert’s delight.
“Congratulations to the tennis team on the winning season,” Fobert said via email. “We are so proud of our student-athletes and the hard work and dedication they put in both in the classroom and on the tennis courts.”
