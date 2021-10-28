Players from the Mountain House High girls tennis team won both the singles and doubles titles at the Western Athletic Conference championships at Manteca Park this week.
On Wednesday senior Sana Patel claimed her third consecutive WAC singles title after she defeated her younger sister, freshman Subha Patel, in the championship match. Sana, the No. 1 seed, advanced to the final with her 6-1, 6-1 win over McKenna Taylor of Johansen High in the semifinals, and Subha, the No. 3 seed, advanced after winning a 3-hour match against No. 2 seed Kloe Cotta of Los Banos High 6-7, 6-1, 7-5.
Both sisters advance to the Sac-Joaquin Section individual tournament at Johnson Ranch Racquet Club in Roseville on Nov. 4 and 5.
Also advancing to the section tournament is the doubles team of juniors Lizzie Su and Malvika Seth. They came in as the No. 2 seed, defeated No. 3 Petrina Gilardi and Melina Mejia of Los Banos 6-4, 6-4, and then defeated No. 1 seed Kloe Cotta and Erin Vierra of Los Banos. Los Banos led the first set 4-2 before the Mountain House girls came back to win four games in a row for the 6-4 win. In the second set the Los Banos team again got off to an early lead, 2-3, and again the Mountain House girls won four games in a row for the 6-3 win.
The Mountain House team of senior Udaiyaa Bommudurai and freshman Anisha Pandey got as far as the semifinals, where they lost to Cotta and Vierra in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
The Mountain House team will also compete in the SJS team playoffs starting Monday, with the bracket to be announced.
Kimball 5, Weston Ranch 4
Oct. 22, West High
Singles
Harvir Hothi, Weston Ranch, def. Divjot Bhullar, Kimball, 6-2, 6-1.
Ella Alykanen, Weston Ranch, def. Kate Blumenfeld, Kimball, 7-5, 6-4..
Rain Cabutotan, Weston Ranch, def. Madison Bowles, Kimball, 6-2, 6-2.
Sonali Singh, Kimball, def. Nguyet Ngo, Weston Ranch, 6-4, 6-0.
Maria Luisa Seitz, Kimball, def. Khanvir Knur, Weston Ranch, 6-1, 6-0.
Kimball by forfeit.
Doubles
Nathalie Lopez/Lluvia Arcualo, def. Tamanna Kaur/Alicia Fend, Kimball, 6-3, 6-1.
Kimball by forfeit.
Kimball by forfeit.
Central Catholic 9, Kimball 0
Oct. 21, West High
Singles
Central Catholic def. Kate Blumenfeld, Kimball, 6-1, 6-0.
Central Catholic def. Madison Bowles, Kimball, 6-0, 6-0.
Central Catholic def. Sonali Singh, Kimball, 6-0, 6-0.
Central Catholic def. Maria Luisa Seitz, Kimball, 6-0, 6-0.
Central Catholic def. Lena Amato, Kimball, 6-4, 6-2.
Central Catholic def. Alicia Fend, Kimball, 6—0, 6-0.
Doubles
Central Catholic def. Sanaa Qayomie/Emma Paredes, Kimball, 6-0, 6-1.
Central Catholic def. Penny Peng/Jane Phan, Kimball, 6-1, 6-0.
Central Catholic def. Clara Ellen Roundy/Emily Navarro, Kimball, 6-1, 6-2.
