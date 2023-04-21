One of the main on-ramps to Interstate 205 from the West Valley Mall/Tracy Marketplace commercial area will be closed for the next 6 weeks, with traffic redirected to a nearby onramp.
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) reported this week that the Naglee Road onramp along Grant Line Road will close starting Sunday for construction, with reopening expected either the last week of May or first week of June.
During the duration of that project traffic will be redirected to the Pavilion Parkway onramp at Naglee Road, near the entrance to West Valley Mall.
The project is part of Phase 2 of the I-205 Smart Corridor Project, which has already seen some closures in the area for electrical work and construction preparation. The project will install ramp metering to existing Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) infrastructure elements, including vehicle detection and communications to address traffic congestion.
For more details on the project, visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-10/district-10-current-projects/10-1c330.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.