On May 5 at 5:46 p.m. police were called to a business in the 1900 block of West 11th Street for a woman in her 60s who went into the drive through completely naked and exposed herself to an underage employee. The woman was described as a known homeless person and drug user.
Tracy police received 1,299calls for service from May 5 through Wednesday. Calls from Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
9:10 a.m.: A woman said her son in law had just been assaulted near West Highland Avenue.
9:33 a.m.: A caller in the 1800 block of Birchwood Lane said someone took money from three different debit and credit cards.
11:49 a.m.: A man in the 500 block of Winston Court reported one of his employees had forged company checks and made several deposits.
2:48 p.m.: A woman driving a gray Audi on West 11th Street threw a glass at another car.
5:21 p.m.: A driver on the 400 block of West Larch Road said another driver in a white Infinity was blocking their car and when they asked them to move the other driver made an obscene gesture and was abusive.
6:46 p.m.: A business in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road said a woman tried to steal some merchandise but they were able to get it back from her.
7:26 p.m.: A business in the 2800 block of Pavilion Parkway said a man who was standing in front had been asked to leave the area but refused.
Monday
3:25 a.m.: A 2007 Chevrolet pickup was stolen from the 200 block of West Central Avenue.
8:18 a.m.: A caller in the 1600 block of Whirlaway Lane said they were scammed out of $3,500 in an email saying there was federal grant money to apply for and they need to send them money.
2:53 p.m.: A man in the 4100 block of Regis Drive said someone cashed two fraudulent checks on his mother’s bank account.
3:24 p.m.: A rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle near B Street and Jackson Alley.
5:08 p.m.: The driver of a black Prius was cutting people off in a parking lot in the 600 block of West 11th Street and yelling at people. The caller thought the driver might be intoxicated.
6:50 p.m.: Someone reported their vehicle was struck in a parking lot at West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road, while they were in a movie theater.
8:10 p.m.: A white van was driving recklessly on West Valpico Road, running red lights and speeding up and slowing down.
10:57 p.m.: A man was making threats toward employees at a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road over his daughter’s missing cell phone.
Sunday
7:41 a.m.: A boy’s green 21-speed mountain bike with a cup holder and Stonehenge written in white lettering was stolen from the 400 block of East Carlton Way.
11:35 a.m.: A blue 2017 Nissan Versa was taken from the 3500 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
2:07 p.m.: Police were told two kids riding dirt bikes in the 1700 block of Parkside Drive spinning wheelies and wanted police to talk to them.
2:38 p.m.: A man said his brother-in-law keeps calling him and making vague threats, cursing at him and harassing him.
4:41 p.m.: A tan Jeep Cherokee was driving recklessly on Interstate 205 and took the Tracy Boulevard exit. The jeep was swerving and almost drove off the road.
9:13 p.m.: Someone in the 1100 block of Berg Road reported hearing a shotgun blast.
10:22 p.m.: A caller said their son was riding his bike near Holly Drive and East Grant Line Road when a homeless man holding a knife chased him from the area.
Saturday
12:07 a.m.: A black 2015 Lincoln Navigator was involved in a hit and run in the 800 block of Glencreek Drive.
9 a.m.: A man opened a woman’s car door in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard and grabbed a bag from her and left Cadillac sedan with out of state license plates.
11:17 a.m.: A caller in the 400 block of Mt. Oso Drive believed that $10,000 in cash he had in his room was missing and he thought it was someone else living in the home that took the money.
12:47 p.m.: Two guests said someone stole their bags, keys and one their vehicles while they were using a gym in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
2:12 p.m.: A caller from Target, 2800 Naglee Road, said a woman that had stolen $800 worth of merchandise earlier in the day had returned and was loading more items into baskets.
3:37 p.m.: Someone stole a bicycle from a backyard in the 200 block of East Emerson Avenue and broke a security camera.
4:50 p.m.: A caller in the 1000 block of Sultana Drive said there was loud music coming from somewhere in the area.
5:48 p.m.: A woman wearing a red sweater holding a bottle of liquor was yelling at herself and might be intoxicated.
7:43 p.m.: Credit cards were stolen off a self-serve checkout stand at a business in the 2500 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
11:18 p.m.: Police were told there was an extremely inebriated man in the 2400 block of North MacArthur Drive.
Friday
12:31 a.m.: A 23-year-old man walked in Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, 1420 N. Tracy Boulevard, with a gunshot wound to his leg. The man would not say where he was shot and just said he was out walking and was shot.
12:56 a.m.: A caller in the 100 block of East Seventh Street said someone took her ex-husband’s 9mm pistol and magazine for the handgun from a safe.
11:35 a.m.: An employee at Walgreen’s, 1830 West 11th Street, said a person who is not allowed in the store had returned. Police told employees to call again if the man returned and not to confront him.
11:55 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a Nissan Envy in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
12:50 p.m.: Someone in the 1000 block of Windsong Drive said they were the victim of a bitcoin scam and had information on the suspect.
1:04 p.m.: A woman who was trying to shoplift from a business in the 3400 block of North Tracy Boulevard was confronted by employees then left, strewing trash across the parking lot and vandalizing a vehicle.
2:35 p.m.: A blue Dodge pickup truck was driving recklessly on westbound 11th Street near crossroads Drive.
4:17 p.m.: A homeless person went into a business in the 500 block of West Grant Line Road and broke something on their counter.
4:32 p.m.: A resident in the 1500 block of Lincoln Boulevard said someone stole an iPad from their vehicle and security camera video showed that someone moved the security camera from an upstairs apartment.
6:15 p.m.: A person in the 300 block of Coronado Way said a construction worker was threatening to hit the caller with an ax.
6:51 p.m.: Someone broke a windshield of a vehicle parked in the 600 block of C Street.
8:09 p.m.: A person in the 100 block of Hawthorne Drive said someone vandalized the caller’s car while the person was at work.
May 5
2:48 a.m.: A caller said someone was riding a two-stroke motorcycle or go-kart in the 4300 block of Dalehurst Lane and they heard a gunshot when it passed by.
8:46 a.m.: A commercial truck was driving recklessly near Corral Hollow Road and Tracy Hills Drive.
10:51 a.m.: Someone stole seven bottles of liquor from a business in the 2800 block of West Grant Line Road.
2:19 p.m.: A person at a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said two women stole more than $2,000 worth of merchandise. The caller was willing to share a video of the theft with police.
3:03 p.m.: A man was drinking liquor out of a bottle in Lincoln Park, 200 E. Eaton Avenue and then got into white Audi and drove towards the library.
3:16 p.m.: A 12-year-old boy reported being robbed of his scooter near North Tracy Boulevard and West Clover Road.
3:59 p.m. A caller reported a new red Dodge Challenger with a modified exhaust and large tires was using Avalon Street daily as a drag strip. The caller said the owner of the car lived on the 2300 block of Rio Grande Drive and was also speeding on Ellis Town Drive.
7:02 p.m.: A 1995 green Honda Civic was reported stolen from the 1800 block of West 11th Street.
8:35 p.m.: A blue 2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse was reported stolen from the 500 block of West Clover Road.
10:48 p.m.: Police issued a citation to a man who tried to steal from a store in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
