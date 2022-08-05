A caravan of Tracy Police officers and other public safety and city officials made the rounds of National Night Out parties on Tuesday. The annual events gives neighborhood groups the chance to meet and socialize with each other and also get to know their local law enforcement officials as a way of guarding their neighborhoods against crime.
Officers were able to visit, talk play games and display some of their equipment for residents in an opportunity to get to know the communities and residents.
In addition to neighborhood gatherings five public events were held parks and community centers.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
