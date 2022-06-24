Editor,
In response to “unalienable right” that was published on June 3 (Your Voice), I thought it necessary to educate the author.
The Declaration of Independence and the Constitution are two completely different documents meant for two completely different purposes. The former was a direct message to King George telling him to pound sand. The later was a foundational and organizational framework on governance. More specifically, the first 10 amendments, known as the Bill of Rights, is not a list of specific rights given to citizens, it is actually a list of actions designed to prevent the government from encroaching upon the natural rights of citizens.
For example, the First Amendment reads “Congress shall make no law” inhibiting the free expression of the people. It does not read that citizens have the right to free speech. The First Amendment declares that Congress cannot obstruct what already is a right possessed by the People.
Like the First, the Second Amendment’s text prohibits action by government that infringes the people’s right, in this case, to keep and bear arms. It too implies that the right to keep and bear arms is a pre-existing right of the People—not one created and granted by the Constitution or by government. The founders understood this constitutional protection. It codified in written form, one of the most sacred natural rights of all—the right to self-preservation, to “life.”
The Second Amendment thus stands, and always has, for the proposition that the right to keep and bear arms is the clearest and most practical method of defending one’s self and property against those who would take them away.
So my natural right to own a firearm is necessary and the founders knew this was the best way to my right to self-preservation.
Brett MacManus, Spring Hill, Fla. (recently from Tracy)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.