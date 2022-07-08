It's not even the 4th, and yet illegal bombs were going off until 3:30 a.m. The bomb wars between neighbors and neighborhoods are worse than ever. Bottle rockets from roof tops land on my roof and roll down blowing up in my back yard. Thank God I had my trees cut 3 months ago, or it would have been a fire.
Most, if not all, know these bombs are being brought in illegally. A lot of new Bay Area residents who now live here do as they have always done: wars between gangs, neighborhoods, outdoing each other.
Why are we so afraid to make our laws work? Laws govern the land for our safety. This is not Trumps World, its God's World. It's time we take it back.
Happy Independence Day and celebrate with Love and respect for one another and our neighbors and neighborhoods.
Mary Andrade, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.