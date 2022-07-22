A crowd of about two-dozen people showed up at the plaza in front of Tracy City Hall on Tuesday for a demonstration against the homeless encampment at El Pescadero Park.
The protest took place as the city of Tracy prepares to implement new strategies to direct people in the encampment toward a new emergency shelter, now under construction on city-owned property on Arbor Avenue.
Tuesday would ordinarily have been a regular meeting for the Tracy City Council, but this week’s meeting was canceled. Though there was no program or speakers scheduled for Tuesday’s gathering, Tracy Police Lt. Miguel Contreras showed up to tell the crowd about what the city is doing to address the encampment, which isn’t likely to be cleared away for at least a few months, or whenever the city completes the Arbor Avenue shelter and begins to allow people to move in.
People in the crowd directed their frustration at Contreras, describing situations where neighbors of the park have to deal with homeless people who are constantly in their neighborhood.
“They’re helping themselves to my stuff and my neighbors stuff, one woman told Contreras.
Another man described how he interrupted a burglary attempt at his neighbor’s home.
“Someone was trying to break into his house, some homeless guy. You guys never showed up, at all.”
Contreras described how the Tracy Police Department has ramped up its presence at the park this month. The department’s Special Enforcement Team has made patrolling of the park a top priority in response to two vicious assaults there in June.
Contreras said that police have made 28 arrests there over the past 2 months, and the city has also put out a request for proposals seeking a private security contractor who could patrol the park and also provide security at the new shelter. He said police have also met regularly with a neighborhood group of about 30 people and also talked with people at Tracy Interfaith Ministries and North School, both adjacent to the park.
“We’re there probably more than any other location. We understand the concerns that are going on and we’re addressing them,” he said.
Police are drafting an ordinance to update the Tracy Municipal Code to give police the authority to cite people who try to set up long-term encampments, addressing things like hours people can be in the park and the use of tents, generators and propane tanks. That ordinance will be up for review when the council meets next on Aug. 16.
Contreras also noted that plans to clear out the encampment also will clear the way for a $40 million multi-generational recreation center at the park, which the Tracy City Council authorized two weeks ago.
Encampments like this one have appeared ever since a court ruling regarding an Idaho case effectively prohibited cites from arresting or citing people just for sleeping in public spaces, unless a city can provide shelter as an alternative to living on the streets.
Contreras said the new shelter will be a start, even if it doesn’t turn out to be a 100% effective solution.
“If we overfill that shelter, then we cannot criminalize them for being in the park, but the muni code is a different story. When we have the updated muni code we will have more tools than allowing them to stay in the park.”
Also on hand was Councilwoman Eleassia Davis, who talked about initiatives that she has proposed that could clear the encampment.
Most of the crowd continued to express impatience with the city as the encampment has kept growing over the past few years. They also expressed skepticism that people with addiction and mental health issues would be receptive to a city-sponsored shelter.
The gathering was eventually joined by people who urged compassion and understanding for the homeless.
“We are not all the same,” said one woman, who said that many people like herself who are unsheltered will gladly accept the services they need, but are often made to feel like society’s throw-aways.
Bubba Paris, Executive Director of Tracy Community Connections Center, told the crowd that his group strives to connect people with services and shelter, and the problem would likely be much worse if homeless service groups did not perform outreach.
“I can personally vouch for our code enforcement, our city staff, our politicians, and say for 2 years, every agenda that has needed to be addressed to deal with the issue has been addressed,” he said.
“We want a place where we can manage our homeless and provide them with humane services in one area. At least when they do maximum enforcement we can say we’ve done something to take into consideration the people.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.